The Louie’s Pizza and Pasta Bantam Rep team filled the net March 4, putting seven pucks behind the Caledonia Thunder’s goalkeeper in a game that saw both teams hammer the opposition with body checks.

Isaac Westlake opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match. Ethan Emerson added a power play goal later in the first, after taking a pass from Joel Verspeeten. Caledonia had an opportunity to claw their way back into the game when Brennan Rupert was assessed a double minor for head contact. Ingersoll weathered the storm, and headed into the second up 2-0.

The Express train just kept rolling in the middle frame. Christian Lee set up Emerson for a slap shot that was deflected by Parker Hodgson. Caledonia got one back, but almost immediately, Ingersoll regained its three-goal lead when Daniel Martineau scored on a shot from the blue line. Dayton Racicot and Rupert earned assists on Martineau’s goal.

Caledonia scored one with 23 seconds left in the period to keep their comeback hopes alive. A minute and a half into the third however, Daniel Martineau put the nail in the coffin with his second goal of the game. Westlake stirred up some excitement when he took a pass from Verspeeten and scored a powerplay goal with 8:31 left on the clock. Much to the delight of the Ingersoll fans, Westlake found the back of the net again just nine seconds later, completing the hat trick and snuffing out what little “thunder” remained on the Caledonia bench.

The bantams start their OMHA finals Saturday, March 11 at home in Ingersoll at 8 p.m. Series will continue the following weekend in Penetang, playing there Saturday and Sunday, with game four and five back in Ingersoll March 25 and 26.