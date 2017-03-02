Meal times can be a challenge for picky eaters, but they can also be a tough time for people of all ages with differing dietary concerns.

During Nutrition Month a local dietician is encouraging residents to make meal times easier, no matter what the circumstances.

Registered dietician Katie Neil urges local residents to identify what is causing struggles or frustration with food, seek credible sources of nutrition information and speak with a registered dietician to figure out a plan of action.

“Whether you have a chronic disease, are managing food allergies, different dietary restrictions, it is difficult to know what information to trust,” Neil said. “But trusted information is available at your fingertips.”

Neil said good sites to gain helpful information include www.eatrightontario.ca and www.dieticians.ca.

Neil said many residents aren’t aware that they can access a dietician for free in select grocery stores, health centres and hospitals.

Those listings can be found at www.oxfordcounty.ca/nutrition along with other programs and service information.

The Woodstock and Area Community Health Centre is offering a couple of nutrition-based courses during March in honour of Nutrition Month.

Picky Eating takes place March 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. while Eating and Stress takes place on March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Call 519-539-1111 ext. 208 to reserve a spot.

The eighth annual Dieticians Day falls on March 15 and is designed to spotlight dietitians and their specialized knowledge in food and nutrition that helps to improve the health of residents.

