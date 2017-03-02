The 22-year-old Ingersoll man facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, will not be released on bail.

Justice of the Peace Mike McMahon Tuesday, Feb. 28 said he made his decision not to grant bail for Teddy Harvey based on tertiary grounds, including the strength of the prosecutor's case, the gravity of the offence, circumstances surrounding conditions of the offence, including whether a firearm was involved, and whether a lengthy term would be involved if convicted.

"Based on tertiary grounds, this court will not release you," McMahon said.

Harvey, who is being held at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, had visible injuries in court including a black eye.

Harvey's charges include two counts of pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, two counts of theft, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and possession of break-in tools.

The charges were laid after Oxford OPP investigated an incident at an address on Road 78 in Zorra Township, where Harvey allegedly fired a weapon.

Police were contacted shortly after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 12, by a citizen reporting a weapon-related incident.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a 22-year-old visited the residence and became involved in an argument with residents.

During the altercation, police said a firearm was discharged, but no injuries were reported.

Harvey left the address and was later located by Waterloo Regional Police, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A publication ban prevents media publishing any evidence presented during the bail hearing.

Oxford County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.