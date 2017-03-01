Playing their second game in three days, the Unifor 3264 bantam team combined a strong forecheck with aggressive play from the defense to edge the Burford Coyotes 1-0 giving goalie Dawson Sharpe his second shutout of the season on Feb. 27.

The Unifor defense was key all game long to keeping the Burford rushes to the outside of the offensive zone limiting Burford to one good scoring chance all game.

The game was dominated by the Unifor 3264 side from the drop of the puck. Wingers Dylan Russell, Luke Heather and Cam Dench set the tone of the game. All Unifor forwards were on the puck in the offensive zone and kept the Coyotes pinned in their own end.

The only goal of the game came in the opening minute when Unifor wingers Brydon Johnson and Heather caused Burford to turn the puck over in their own end. Heather would pick up the loose puck and fire a pass through the slot to Unifor Liam Carson who scored.

The win puts the team's record in the second half at 7-5-3, good for 17 points and currently in fourth place. The team's final game of the second half was Feb. 28 against Ingersoll Thamesford Pizza LL team.