Warm feelings on Cold walk

There was a lot of warmth at the Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday.

More than 100 bright yellow tuque-wearing people participated in the sixth annual fundraising walk for Brantford Welcome In Resource Centre and Why Not Youth Centre. Welcome In provides a number of services to homeless adults, including a shelter, while Why Not offers a range of programs and services to people aged 13 to 18.

"I've been participating in this walk for a few years now and what I like most about it is the number of people who show up every year," Ann Dyer, administrative assistant at Yes Church, said prior to Saturday's walk. "It's that sense of community that you get from this event.

"It's the community getting together to support a couple of important organizations and there's a lot of enthusiasm for it."

The walk is supported by a corps of volunteers who help out with registration and along the route, as well as several community sponsors.

The event raised $32,465.75. Organizers of the walk were hoping to raise about $45,000, with the proceeds split between the two organizations.

Why Not Youth Centre will be using its portion to pay for hydro, insurance and other expenses not covered by grant money.

The centre, at 368 Colborne St., provides food, clothing, computer access, crisis counselling and safe place for young people to gather. About 200 youth a week visit the centre.

In addition to the shelter, the Welcome In Centre helps homeless people connect with other resources, including addictions counselling, and has been successful in getting housing for some previously homeless people, said executive director Rien VandenEnden.

"We've had some success in getting people permanent housing and getting them to stick with it," he said.

The centre was used by 1,208 homeless guests last year for a total of 6,898 bed nights. The largest group of people using the shelter are between 55 and 65.

On average, about 20 people a night use the shelter. That's down slightly because of the centre's ability to find permanent housing for some people.

Kelly Holroyd-Duck, Patti Clarke and Terri Carson are Coldest Night of the Year regulars. They've been participating in the walk for the past few years.

On March 5, they'll be back at the Welcome In Centre for a Zumbathon to raise money for the shelter. Tickets for the event, including prizes and pizza, are $12 at the door with all proceeds going to the shelter. It runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 1 p.m.

Prior to the walk, participants gathered inside at Welcome In for the opening ceremonies, which included remarks by Brantford -Brant MP Phil McColeman and Brant MPP and Speaker of the Legislature Dave Levac.

"We are a beacon to the world because we care about people, we care about the individual," Levac said.

McColeman said similar walks were taking place in communities across the country.

The Brantford walk, which began at the Welcome In at 305 West St., home of Yes Church, was special for Clive Whiddett of Brantford who was celebrating his birthday. He was recognized by organizers for raising $1,200.

Participants had the choice of walking a two-, five- or 10-kilometre route starting at the Welcome In, past the youth centre on Colborne Street, and through the downtown.

"They're walking the route that a lot of people in the homeless community walk to get their meals before returning to the shelter," said Becca McLellan of Why Not. "That's quite significant. I think there is something special about that."

