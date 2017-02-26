Chili contest heats up downtown

There are a couple of perks to being the early birds at a chili contest.

Just ask Darren Gage and his daughter Brook. They were first in line to receive passes at the 10th annual Chili Willy Cook-off in Harmony Square on Sunday.

"There's a benefit to being first in line for a pass," Gage said. "When it comes to getting the chili, there aren't any line-ups."

By the time the rest of the crowd arrived, Gage and his daughter had already sampled the chili on offer from 12 or so restaurants and organizations participating in this year's event.

Gage and his daughter showed up at 9:45 a.m., even though the event didn't start until 11 a.m.

"It's not so much that we wanted to be first in line," he explained. "It's that we want to be among the first 100 (who received a gift bag)."

Gage was especially looking forward to sampling the chili from Devlin's Advocate, as well as Farm Boy Brantford , another new entry. He was lamenting the loss of the Burger Barn, an perennial favourite, that wasn't part of this year's competition.

"I'm here every year and I've enjoyed a lot of good chili," Gage said. "Strodes is always good, The Works will be good, too.

"About the only thing I haven't had so far is a good chocolate chili."

The cook-off is a fun, friendly competition that also raises money - about $7,000 this year - to support events that are held in Harmony Square.

The team from Seasons Bell Lane Retirement home were part of this year's competition for the first time and had a lot of fun dishing out small bowls of chili. The team included Gianni Zulani, Lee Costa, Lori Donaghy, Don Wilcock and Penny Gaston.

Members of the Brantford Fire Department team engaged in some good-natured kidding with Brian Witteveen, of Strodes BBQ and Deli. Witteveen made a big display of pretending to bribe the judges with $50 bills and the firefighter countered with a suggestion that they look for some fire code violations at the Strodes' display.

Meanwhile, Dalhousie Street was packed with people who took advantage of the sunny weather to visit the downtown and enjoy some chili.

Drew and Chelsea Scott brought their pet, Dwight, a mini-Australian Shepherd.

"This a first for us," Chelsea said. "It's a great idea and a lot of fun."

Visitors were welcome to enjoy skating at Harmony Square and live music by Circle 5.

The award winners were:

People's Choice Award - Goo's Take Out

Mayor's Choice Award and For the Love of Chili Award: Seasons Bell Lane

Best Display: OLG

Kick Back Award: Rockling's Tap and Grill.

