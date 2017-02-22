Victoria Park is not the favoured site for a new multi-use recreation complex (MURC) in Ingersoll.

That's one of the findings when the proposed facility was the focus of a community consultation process that culminated with a workshop on Feb. 15.

About 35 people turned out to the workshop at the Ingersoll 50-Plus Activity Centre hosted by the Ingersoll Multi-Use Recreation Centre Ad Hoc Committee in collaboration with the Town of Ingersoll.

“I think there was a good cross section of people,” said Bonnie Ward, Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation, about the session.

She said there was general support for a new facility among those in attendance.

Facilitated by Nicholson Sheffield Architects Incorporated and Fred Galloway and Associates – consultants hired to conduct a four phase study on the proposed project, the workshop included a tabletop exercise where participants were asked four key questions.

Breaking into groups of six to eight, participants were asked:

1. To assess the importance, need and benefits of a new multi-use recreation facility.

2. If the community would support a capital fundraising campaign and what the campaign target amount should be.

3. To come up with a range of possible indoor and outdoor activities and spaces a MURC assessment should explore/consider.

4. What sites of 25 to 50 acres should be considered.

When it came to site preference, Ward said town owned land on Clark Road was the overall favourite.

“There didn't seem to be a lot of support for Victoria Park,” she said.

Besides the workshop, the consultants spent January 18 and 19 meeting with stakeholder groups, representatives from the Township of South West Oxford, the Township of Zorra, senior town staff and parks and recreation staff.

Ward said the two neighbouring municipalities were being consulted to keep them informed on what's happening and to get their thoughts and ideas.

The public was also able to provide input through an online survey that was open until February 13 and more than 300 responses were received.

Groups that provide programs and services in Ingersoll, including the library and service clubs were also consulted.

Besides public input, the consultants also collected data on community population, current utilization levels, demographics and trends.

Phase two of the study looks at potential project partners.

The third phase will review and recommend possible building sites and the final phase will focus on conceptual drawings, cost estimates and construction phasing.

It is anticipated that the consultants will complete a report on the first two phases of the study and submit it to council by April and that the final two phases will be complete by September.

“It's moving forward at a good pace,” said Fred Galloway of Galloway and Associates. “We've got the information we need to make projections to council on need and partnerships.”

What happens after that is up to town council.

If it decides to proceed, Ward said money would have to be set aside in the 2018 budget for architectural drawings and the municipality would have to begin seeking out funding from other levels of government.

“We're very happy with the progress,” said Ward about how things are coming together.