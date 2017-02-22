It was the discovery of the black cemetery in Otterville that launched Heather Rennall's interest in researching the local history of the black population in Norwich Township and the broader Oxford County.

Rennalls recounted some of the information she's found over a decade of research when she was the guest speaker at the Norwich Museum Lunch and Learn event on Feb. 8 – during what is recognized as Black History Month.

During her presentation, titled, “The Almost Forgotten Black History in Oxford County,” Rennalls told the crowd of almost 50 people about finding the black cemetery in Otterville and being perplexed about how it came to be there. She then learned that at one time, Otterville had one of the largest black populations in the county. Their arrival was as part of the Underground Railroad, started in the 1780s by the Quakers to help free slaves from the United States.

“Slaves used whatever means possible to escape bondage,” said Rennalls.

In the 1830s and 40s, she said there were 20 Underground Railroad terminals along the shore of Lake Erie where thousands of slaves crossed into Canada.

She explained that by the 1800s, many blacks arrived in Ingersoll, Norwich, Otterville and Woodstock, though not all of them were slaves; many were free individuals looking to make a living to support their families. At that time, Ingersoll was second only to Chatham for the percentage of black population.

Several Ingersoll buildings were used to hide escaped slaves. The Weslayan Methodist Church in Ingersoll - the northern most terminal on the Underground Railroad – was destroyed by fire in 1956. The British Episcopal Church, also known as the Negro Church, was sold and demolished. No photos have been found of this building.

“Today, no reminders exist to indicate Ingersoll's role in helping free slaves,” said Rennalls.

She added that while the Ingersoll community welcomed blacks, once they arrived, she said they were not treated very well and left the town for other locations.

The Quakers are credited with the settlement of blacks in Norwich Township in 1829. Many of them were free blacks from New York State who could buy property in their new homeland. By 1842, SS. No. 18 school house was the learning house for an entirely black student population.

From 1829 to the 1880s, freed American slaves made the area their home. For decades, there were regular large bush meetings when more than a 1,000 blacks would come from afar to camp and preach and socialize for days.

During a break in her presentation, Rennalls showed a video, “The Last Stop – Otterville” which included commentary from local historians about the settling of blacks in Otterville and the cemetery that remains – the same one that drew Rennalls to begin her own investigation into the blacks who were part of the history of the township.

Attendees at the Lunch and Learn shared information after the presentation, including comments about having heard of Klu Klux Klan marches through Norwich decades ago; and the suggestion there is a black cemetery just north of Burgessville that has not been researched.

Black History month was first celebrated in Ontario in 1993 to mark the 200th anniversary of a law banning the importation of slaves into Upper Canada. In 2016, Ontario passed legislation to proclaim February as Black History Month on an annual basis to ensure the uniqueness, vitality and continuing contributions of the black community in Ontario will be celebrated for generations to come.