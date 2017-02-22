A giant in the Canadian labour movement passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.

Bob White died on Sunday in Kincardine, and local union leaders in Ingersoll and Woodstock reacted to the sad news.

Dan Borthwick, president of Unifor Local 88 in Ingersoll, said it was very sad to hear that White had died.

“He played an integral and important role in the development and the advancement of the labour movement in Canada for many years, up until most recently,” Borthwick said. “Even locally, he was integral part in the CAMI plant here as we know it today.”

Borthwick said that White, along with GM and Suzuki, came up with the idea for the Ingersoll CAMI plant.

“He played a significant role in this community,” Borthwick added, “as well as across the country and around the world with his international activities.”

White is most well known for leading the movement that saw the Canadian branch of the United Auto Workers (UAW) separate from its American parent in the 1980’s to establish the CAW.

Ross Gerrie, president of Unifor Local 636 in Woodstock, said that if it wasn’t for White’s foresight to break away from the UAW, Canadian auto workers would be in the same predicament as American workers.

“We would be in the same boat as the American workers, getting lump sum payments, losing our cost of living and holidays and those types of things,” Gerrie said. “When we broke away we took the stance that there would be no concessions given in Canada. We broke away from that pattern that was being set in the states, and if it hadn’t been for his leadership then it would be a whole different dynamic in Canada.”

White moved to Woodstock from Northern Ireland as a teenager, and Gerrie said he was always fond of the friendly city.

“Woodstock was always dear to his heart,” he said. “Anytime we needed assistance from the national union Bob was always there for us… He always had a close calling with Woodstock.”

