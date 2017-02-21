Oxford County will will have 18 skiers compete at OFSAA nordic skiing Feb. 28 and March 1 in Timmins.

The skiers advanced after successful showings at WOSSAA nordic skiing Feb. 16 at Highlands Nordic outside of Collingwood. Last year 10 local skiers participated at OFSAA skiing finals.

At the junior girls 4.6-kilometre level, Woodstock Collegiate’s Abbey Davis placed second with Huron Park’s Sarah Karelsen fifth and teammate Madelyn Bullock ninth. WCI’s Amelia Davis was 12 and Huron Park’s Emma Pullen 13th as the five advanced to provincials.

Four skiers from the junior boys’ 5.7km will continue to OFSAA with Ingersoll District Collegiate’s Ryan Brushetto placing sixth and Huron Park’s Caleb Canfield seventh. College Avenue’s Thomas Corlett eighth and Huron Park’s Jacob Kropf ninth.

For the senior girls’ 5.7km, WCI’s Emma Davis placed eighth and teammate Emily Schwartzentruber was 10th while Huron Park’s Lilly Ukos was 11th. Brittany Wilson of IDCI was 13th to earn her fourth OFSAA trip and CASS’ Raynen Hargreaves 14th then Huron Park’s Michelle Domagala-Tang 15th.

Jed Haight was one of multiple senior boys’ 7.4km skiers to continue to OFSAA with a sixth place finish and David Pullen of Huron Park was 13th with Jacob Van Boekel of Huron Park placing 15th.

JUNIOR GIRLS’ 4.6-kilometres

2 - Abby Davis - WCI

5 - Sarah Karelsen - Huron Park

9 - Madelyn Bullock - Huron Park

12 - Amelia Davis - WCI

13 - Emma Pullen - Huron Park

JUNIOR BOYS’ 5.7km

6 - Ryan Bruschetto - IDCI

7 - Caleb Canfield - Huron Park

8 - Thomas Corlett - CASS

9 - Jacob Kropf - Huron Park

SENIOR GIRLS’ 5.7km

8 - Emma Davis - WCI

10 - Emily Schwartzentruber - WCI

11 - Lilly Ukos - Huron Park

13 - Brittany Wilson - IDCI

14 - Raynen Hargreaves - CASS

15 - Michelle Domagala-Tang - Huron Park

SENIOR BOYS’ 7.4km

8 - Jed Haight - CASS

13 - David Pullen - Huron Park

15 - Jacob Van Boekel - Huron Park

2017 WOSSAA nordic skiing results by Greg on Scribd

gcolgan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/GregatWSR