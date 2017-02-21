Houze steps down as hospital president and CEO

Under investigation by t he boards of Alexandra Hospital, Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and the South West Local Health Integration Network for undisclosed matters, Crystal Houze has voluntarily stepped down as integrated president and CEO of the two hospitals.

In January, Alexandra Hospital's board chair Bill Mayoros confirmed to Postmedia that Houze had been placed on a paid leave of absence.

At that time, Mayoros wouldn't comment on the nature of the investigation, only saying that the board "needed to look into some matters."

“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to do what is best for AHI and TDMH,” said Houze in a media release issued by the hospitals on Tuesday about her resignation. “The two hospitals are in a period of transition and are benefiting from many positive initiatives. I hope it continues under strong leadership.”

The release states that when Houze was hired both hospitals were in a deficit position, “but today enjoy balanced budgets, which is mandated by the South west Local Health Integrated Network (South West LIHN).”

“She has also been praised for establishing Campuses of Care in both Ingersoll and Tillsonburg where patients enjoy 'one stop shopping' for healthcare services via enhanced ambulatory care clinics.”

The release noted that Houze has been acknowledged by the South West LIHN for work she has done to revitalize small community hospitals and ensure they maintain an important role in the future of healthcare delivery.

Integrated vice-president and CFO of the two hospitals Frank Deutsch has temporarily taken over Houze's role at the hospital and spoke briefly with Postmedia Feb. 16.

Houze began her career as a registered nurse at TDMH before moving to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where she eventually became vice president/chief nursing executive.

Calls to the Alexandra Hospital Board chair and the acting president and CEO were not returned.

--with files from PostMedia