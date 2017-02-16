Council gets Canada 150 update

Following an unsuccessful $75,000 provincial grant application, Ingersoll is moving forward with planning its Canada 150 celebration.

Bonnie Ward, Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation, updated council on what's in the works for July 1 during its February meeting.

“We've been planning for a number of months for the big day,” she said.

Between the 2016 and 2017 budgets, council has set aside $30,000 for Canada Day activities this year and Ward said the committee has adjusted its plans to stay within that dollar amount.

She said initially events were planned for both the afternoon and evening, but with the smaller budget the focus has shifted to the evening events between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Right now, the plan is for a $10,000 fireworks show and entertainment including Dan the Music Man.

The Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum will be open with an exhibit of Canadian icons and symbols and will run heritage activities.

Ward said she is working on getting 1,000 cupcakes and a Harvard fly-by during opening ceremonies.

Plans for an attempt at a Guinness World Record with more than 5,190 people playing O Canada on kazoos has been scrapped.

Musician Pavlo, who has performed at the Canterbury Folk Festival, has been booked at a cost of $14,000, something some members of council expressed concern about.

“That's a lot of money to be spending on one entertainer,” said Deputy Mayor Fred Freeman. “That's almost half the budget.”

Ward said the idea was to have a headliner for the celebration, explaining that organizers are hoping to attract between 5,000 and 6,000 people to the event from inside the community and elsewhere.

“We knew it wouldn't be inexpensive to get somebody for that night.”

Freeman questioned whether an entertainer would draw people to the celebration.

Coun. Gord Lesser and Coun. Mike Bowman said they agree with the deputy mayor and are disappointed with the lack of daytime activities.

“To me, that was most of the spirit of the whole thing,” Lesser said.

Asked if it was possible to cancel Pavlo in order to put money toward other activities, Ward said she would have to look into it.

Mayor Ted Comiskey said the town already has a contract with Pavlo and to cancel “there's going to be a back out dollar.”

“If you're going to cancel, they're going to give you a number,” he said. “How much are we willing to lose on that to maintain the day activities?”

Service clubs have stepped up with $5,500 in donations toward the celebration and a local industry has been approached to consider providing additional funding for the fireworks show, Ward said.

“It's a revolving door, more money could come,” she said. “We didn't get the (Ontario 150) funding, so we had to adjust (and) it can adjust up or adjust down.”

Council voted to receive Ward's report as information.