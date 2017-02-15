The TVRA Invitational Championship took place Feb. 9 at Highlands Nordic in Collingwood due to lack of snow in the Thames Valley region.

On icy and fast trails, Oxford County skiers competed to advance to WOSSAA nordic skiing.

In the junior girls’, Woodstock Collegiate’s Abby Davis won gold in the 4.6-kilometre course in 17:11 followed by Huron Park’s Sarah Karelsen. Huron Park’s Madelyn Bullock was third and fourth went to Emma Pullen, also of Huron Park. Fifth spot was claimed by Amelia Davis.

The junior boys’ 5.7km race saw IDCI’s Ryan Bruschetto place first in 19:16 with Huron Park’s Caleb Canfield in second at 19:46 and Thomas Corlett of CASS third with 21:49. Fourth was Huron Park’s Jacob Kropf and Owen Leach of WCI placed fifth.

Emma Davis of WCI won the senior girls’ 5.7km course in 23:49 as Lilly Ukos of Huron Park was second in 23:53 and WCI’s Emily Schwartzentruber placed third in 24:56. IDCI’s Brittany Wilson was fourth in 27:17 and Raynen Hargreaves of CASS was fifth at 27:40. Huron Park’s Michelle Domagala-Tang was sixth.

In the senior boys’ 7.3km race, CASS’ Jed Haight won in 25:13 and Huron Park’s David Pullen placed second at 25:58. Jacob Van Boekel of Huron Park was fourth in 27:26.

WOSSAA took place Feb. 15 at Highlands Nordic in Collingwood. OFSAA nordic skiing is Feb. 28 and March 1 in Timmins.