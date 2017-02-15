Ingersoll finalizes its 2017 budget

Ingersoll has finalized its 2017 budget with a $332,000 increase in its tax levy, which translates into an additional $42 on the average home valued at $217,000.

That said, the final levy change for individual ratepayers won't be known until Oxford County Council determines its tax policies for the year.

Coming in at just over $21.5 million with $13.8 million generated through municipal tax levy, the town budget maintains the current levels of service, requires no new debenture financing and is aligned with strategic priorities identified by council.

It includes $4.25 million in capital spending with $2.9 million in funding from reserves, $790,000 from reserve funds and $560,000 from other sources.

Council is setting aside $250,000 in reserves for a new multi-use recreation facility.

The budget also includes a 1.5% pay hike for the town's non-union employees, council and police services board members, retroactive to Jan. 1.

The draft 2017 budget started out with a 3.38% increase, but in its deliberations on the document, council brought that number down to 2.47%.

“It's likely the lowest increase in Oxford County (this year),” said Mayor Ted Comiskey.

He said council strove to arrive at a plan that “works not only today, but for years to come.”

“It's the future we're looking at for the Town of Ingersoll.”

Coun. Brian Petrie said while not everyone will agree with the budget, he stands behind the decisions that were made and would gladly vote for it.

“I found that everything at the end of the day was justified in the budget.”

Deputy Mayor Fred Freeman said he never expected to get the increase down as low as it is.

While council has voted in favour of the budget, it still has to pass a budget bylaw before the process is complete.

The complete budget document is available on the town web site.