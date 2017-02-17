As high school regional finals approach, Oxford County has 14 teams remaining as they head into the TVRA Southeast Division finals for their respective sports.

Here’s a look at each division with multiple finals taking place today.

JUNIOR GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute will host the junior and senior semifinal and finals for the ‘AA’ ranks of the TVRA Southeast Division today.

College Avenue Secondary School will play Aylmer’s East Elgin Secondary School at 10 a.m. and St. Thomas’ Parkside Collegiate Institute will meet IDCI also at 10 a.m. The winner of both games will continue to the ‘AA’ final at 1 p.m. with the winner of that game continuing to ‘AA’ WOSSAA Feb. 23 at South Collegiate Institute in London.

CASS finished second in the division with a 6-2 record, while IDCI was third at 3-5. IDCI beat St. Thomas’ Central Elgin Collegiate Institute 3-0 in the quarter-finals with CASS getting a bye into the semifinals.

SENIOR GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

At the senior level, CASS will play Parkside at 11:30 a.m. and IDCI will meet WCI at 11:30 a.m. The winner of the semifinals games will continue to the finals at 2:30 p.m. The winner of the finals will move on to ‘AA’ WOSSAA Feb. 23 at South Collegiate Institute in London.

The TVRA senior girls’ volleyball east division has been one of the most competitive in the Thames Valley region this season with CASS, IDCI and WCI neck-and-neck throughout the regular season. IDCI placed first with a 9-1 record, CASS was second at 8-2 and WCI third at 7-3 with all of their losses coming against one another.

IDCI went 1-1 against WCI, while winning both games against CASS and WCI lost both their games against CASS.

JUNIOR BOYS’ BASKETBALL

The TVRA Southeast Division finals will take place at Glendale High School today.

IDCI will take on WCI in the ‘AA’ final at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to ‘AA’ WOSSAA Feb. 23 also held by Glendale.

IDCI beat Huron Park 50-43 in the semifinals, while WCI got past Central Elgin 53-35 in their semifinal.

The two teams meet twice in the regular season with IDCI winning both games 54-45 Dec. 13 and 60-48 Feb. 6.

SENIOR BOYS’ BASKETBALL

At the senior level, Glendale will host CASS in the ‘AA’ final at 4:30 p.m.

CASS defeated St. Thomas’ Parkside Collegiate Institute 83-79 in the semifinals and Glendale defeated St. Thomas’ Central Elgin 63-45 in their semifinal match. The two teams finished 1-2 in the East Division, with Glendale going undefeated in their 10 games.

Glendale beat CASS 60-40 Dec. 20 and 46-26 Feb. 7. The winner of today’s game will advance to ‘AA’ WOSSAA Feb. 23 at Glendale.

VARSITY GIRLS’ HOCKEY

The final semifinal round between St. Thomas’ Parkside and Tillsonburg’s Glendale will meet today at 2 p.m. in Tillsonburg. Parkside won Game 1 7-0. If necessary, Game 3 is Feb. 21 in St. Thomas.

IDCI won their semifinal series against WCI in two games to advance to the TVRA Southeast Division finals next week. They’ll meet the winner of Glendale and Parkside. The winner of the finals will continue to ‘A/AA’ WOSSAA March 6 in Aylmer at the East Elgin Community Centre.

VARSITY BOYS’ HOCKEY

IDCI and Huron Park will meet for a decisive Game 3 in their East Division quarter-final series.

Huron Park won the first game 2-1 and IDCI took Game 2 6-5. The winner of the series will play Glendale, who went undefeated in the East Division, next week.

‘A/AA’ WOSSAA is March 6 in Clinton at the Central Huron Community Complex and Blyth at the Blyth Arena and Community Centre.

