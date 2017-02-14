Unifor 3264 bantams lose a pair

The bantam LL Unifor 3264 team finally found itself with a two-goal lead Feb. 10 when they visited the Langton Leafs. Despite battling, they could not maintain the lead and would fall 3-2 to the Leafs.

Most of the game saw both teams generating opportunities and if not for numerous big saves by goalie Dawson Sharpe, the score could have been more lopsided.

Sharpe's goaltending seemed to spark the visitors late in the first period as they started to apply some offensive pressure.

After a scoreless first period, Unifor 3264 came out on fire early in the second when they finally broke through with two goals in the opening minute.

The first goal saw Liam Carson pick off a Langton pass, and let a wrist shot go that beat the Leafs goalie under the blocker arm. Shortly after the opening goal, the visitors would keep up the pressure and Luke Heather would have a couple of whacks in tight against the Leafs netminder. The puck would come loose in the goal mouth and forward Tanner George would find it and put it in the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Leafs first goal would come when Sharpe was screened and the shot would beat him through the five hole. The home side would tie the game up later in the second period when they converted on a Unifor 3264 turnover at the blue line. Going into the third period tied 2-2 the visitors were in unfamiliar territory.

The third period started out the same as the first with Sharpe making two more big saves to keep the score tied. Langton would get the first powerplay of the third period but a big penalty kill by Unifor 3264 kept the score even. Unifor would get a powerplay opportunity late in the third period but the Leafs penalty kill would come up big scoring the eventual game winning goal short-handed.

The Unifor 3264 LL bantam team dropped a 3-1 decision Feb. 13 as they found themselves with a shortened bench due to illness and injury. With the bench three players short the Unifor 3264 squad simply ran out of gas in the defeat.

After shutting out the Waterford Wildcats in the front end of a home and home series, the home side would give up the opening goal of the game 2:18 in. Unifor would tie the game with 2:07 left in the first period when center Liam Carson took a pass from winger Dylan Russell and snapped a shot past the Waterford goalie.

The game remained tied going into the third period but the short bench would eventually catch up to Ingersoll. Early in the third period a turnover just outside the Unifor blueline would allow the Waterford forward to walk in and score the eventual game winner.

While Unifor tried to battle back, fatigue was evident. Forward Evan Wade tried to spark his team with a persistent forecheck causing the Wildcats defence to turn the puck over a number of times. However, they could not generate the opportunity that would tie the game.

Unifor would be given a powerplay late in the period but would give up a short-handed goal to finish the scoring and giving the visitors the 3-1 win.