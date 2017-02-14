The Louie’s Pizza and Pasta bantam rep team has the Simcoe Warriors on the ropes after back to back victories in their OMHA quarterfinal series during the week of Feb. 6.

The Express skated to a 5-2 win in game one, thanks in large part to a three goal performance by Joel Verspeeten. Ingersoll held an edge in play for much of the game. When the Warriors were able apply pressure in the offensive zone, Logan White was there to keep the rubber out of the net.

Parker Hodgson had a pair of goals on the night and as usual, Isaac Westlake, Brennen Rupert, Symon Hutcheson and Ethan Emerson did their best to make life miserable for the opposition.

In game two, Emerson opened the scoring with a shot from the point. Ingersoll came close to making it 2-0 when Dayton Racicot relayed a pass to line mate Joel Verspeeten who had two good whacks at it before the Warriors goaltender was able to freeze the puck. With three minutes remaining in the first, White came up with a save, robbing a Simcoe forward on a breakaway.

As play resumed in the middle frame, Hodgson was on the receiving end of a heavy hit mid ice. The Simcoe player was sent to the box for interference, and just as the penalty expired, Hodgson tipped a Ben White shot into the Simcoe net. Minutes later the Warriors potted one of their own, cutting the Ingersoll lead in half.

As the Warriors pressed, Daniel Martineau took a penalty, preventing Simcoe from scoring the equalizer. Consistent play by defenseman Nathan Graham helped the Express carry a one goal lead into the third period. With Brennan Rupert serving two minutes for cross checking, the Warriors were able to tie the game, forcing sudden death overtime.

As things got rolling in the extra frame, Westlake was jolted by a stiff body check and sent sprawling to the ice. With six minutes remaining in overtime Mick Donker slid a pass to Hodgson, who was knocked off balance as he struggled to carry the puck to the front of the Simcoe net, and a Warriors defenseman inadvertently redirected the puck in behind his own goaltender, giving the Express a 3-2 win and a 2-0 lead in the series.