Butterworth's novice team earn two shutouts

On Feb. 11, Butterworth's Express novice LL #3 played host to the Paris Wolfpack #2.

At 4:52 in the first period, the Express found themselves killing a powerplay.

Damon Elliot and Nathan Weber continued to tangle up the Wolfpack's offense. Douglas Catrysse would carry the puck end to end to put Ingersoll on the board with a 1-0 lead. The Wolfpack came close in the third, but Nolan Crane thwarted all efforts with a save and two more rebound saves. Late in the third, Ingersoll would have another great chance with some impressive back and forth passing between Douglas Catrysse and Brady Lamers.

Feb. 4 Butterworth's novice LL battled the Paris Wolfpack #1.

With five minutes left on the clock in the first period, Catrysse scored a top-shelf goal with the assist going to Sam Boersma and Tyson Weber. In the second, despite our defense doing an excellent job holding the line, Paris was able to score at the five minute mark. Ingersoll entered the third knowing they needed to put another goal on the board and worked hard at keeping it in their offensive end. Crane saved a breakaway nearing the end of the third, keeping the game at a 1-1 final and earning Ingersoll a point.

On Feb. 5, Ingersoll once again battled the Wolfpack #2. Despite the pressure and efforts of Ingersoll, the Wolfpack came out on top with a 2-0 win.

On Jan. 25, the Butterworth Services Express traveled to Simcoe to take on the Warriors. The team would battle hard all game, but faced a Warriors goalie that came ready to play. It was a battle of the goaltenders as Crane was equal to the task and the game would end in a 0-0 tie, Crane made 14 saves in his shutout performance.

On Jan. 28, the Express would host the Paris Wolfpack #1 team. The Express would have many scoring chances in this game but couldn't find the back of the net. With 30 seconds left in the game a Paris player would get in alone on Crane, but Crane would stand tall and stop the lone Paris player. The game would end in another 0-0 tie, with Crane making 10 saves and earning another shutout. Brody Fuller, Damon Elliot, Nathan Muller, Colton Thompson and Tyson Weber did a great job in front of Crane.