Finding appropriate housing is a big problem in Oxford County, and a unprecedented housing boom isn’t making life any easier for those searching for an affordable place of their own.

Carolijn Verbakel, community developer for the Social Planning Council of Oxford (SPCO), said low income local residents face a constant struggle to acquire adequate accommodations despite several new affordable housing units being built.

“It is very difficult for people,” Verbakel said. “Even places such as the Harvey Woods Indwell apartments in Woodstock have a substantial waiting list. Homelessness is still an issue in Oxford County even when you don't see people out on the streets, many citizens are couch surfing or sleeping at friends homes until they outstay their welcome.”

Verbakel said in August, SPCO hosted a homelessness demonstration in hopes of educating decision makers of the seriousness being homeless.

“For some, rent is just too high,” she said. “Those who are on Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program do not have enough money at the end of the month once rent is paid. This affects so many aspects of wellbeing. When you don't have enough money for the necessities then one is forced to make decisions on whether or not affordable healthy food can be purchased. It is a vicious cycle.”

Paul Beaton, director of human services for Oxford County, said the price of an average price of a home in Woodstock has risen from $238,000 to $294,000, since 2015.

The spiraling prices are being driven in part by newcomers who work in the GTA and want to purchase a more affordable home in a better neighbourhood than they could afford in Toronto.

“The housing boom is driving rents out of range for people looking for affordable rental units,” Beaton said.

Beaton said the average price of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Woodstock is $800, out of reach for someone receiving an Ontario Works payment of $700 a month or for someone on ODSP receiving $1,100.

“We see it every day — the difficulty in finding some place to live,” Beaton said. “People have to live in substandard housing, share units or rent rooms.”

He said affordable housing projects such as Harvey Woods, are valuable because rents are based on ODSP shelter rates, which are considerable less than market rents.

But such projects often have long waiting lists.

“If they are not full within the first week, they are full within a month,” Beaton said.

Beaton said a good indicator of the challenges local residents face finding adequate housing is a statistic provided by the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation.

“Thirty per cent of residents in Oxford County are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on affordable housing,” he said.

The County of Oxford currently offers homebuyers a program where residents, who meet certain specifications, can borrow an interest-free down payment of up $10,000 from the county to purchase a residence.

But with the cost of homes rising so quickly, it is simply just not enough.

“Try finding a house in Woodstock for under $200,000,” Beaton said.

Beaton said he also worries about seniors with set incomes who struggle to pay for rent and other expenses.

“Everything is increasing exponentially,” he said. “It’s not just hydro, gas is more; insurance is more.”

