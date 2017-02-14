The inside of the Woodstock courthouse will be getting a makeover this year.

Oxford County council approved a flooring replacement and painting project for the inside of the courthouse, which will cost the county a over $468,000.

Tender for the project was put out to companies last December and closed early in January, with three submissions being received.

The lowest tender was submitted by Merit Contractors, who will be taking on the job later this year.

Manager of roads and facilities Melissa Abercrombie said that the work will be done in the corridor areas of the interior of the courthouse on all of the levels.

“We are going to be replacing the flooring, sprucing up the paint, putting in some new signage, as well as doing some work on the stair cases,” she said. “In 2015 we did a contract that added a new HVAC system to the building and added some fire separations and a sprinkler system. So these are just the last little upgrades that we need to do to the interior of the building to bring it back to its original condition.”

Abercrombie said that over the years the floors have become quite worn down and the paint has began to chip off the walls, and in cases where it’s been painted over brick it has been chipping and falling off.

“We’re going to remove that (paint) and where we can restore the brick, so you can see the brick walls as it originally was built,” she said. “In other cases where if the bricks are too damages or the material behind the current paint is not acceptable for aesthetic purposes we will be repainting those areas.

“Basically just livening up and freshening up the courthouse,” Abercrombie added.

There is also a premium added to the work being done, Abercrombie said that all of the work being done to the courthouse will take place after business hours.

“The only work that can be done is after the business day, at the end of the day,” she said. “They’ll actually work through the night while court is obviously not in session… We’re paying a premium to still operate the courthouse during the construction.”

Work is expected to start in the next four to six weeks and is estimated to take 24 weeks to complete.

