The countdown is on to Woodstock’s first ever RV show this weekend.

The Oxford Auditorium will be filled with RV’s, quads, boats and other products starting on Friday, as the first ever RV show comes to town.

In addition to the products on display, there will be representatives from different campgrounds there to give out information, as well as different camping from Tillsonburg and Woodstock and the boy scouts will also be there.

Live music will also be performed at the show by singer-songwriter Nick Nace.

Dave Hunt, general manager of the RV show, said they wanted to bring the show to Woodstock to keep it closer to home.

“We generally do the London and Hamilton shows, but this year we thought lets keep it closer to home,” Hunt said. “We find that more people would rather go to a little bit of a smaller show… You come here and the prices are fair and there’s no smoke and mirrors when you’re trying to deal.”

The show will be held in the Oxford Auditorium this year, but next year Hunt said they hope to expand the show.

“I looked in between Tillsonburg, Ingersoll and Woodstock for something that had a venue that was big enough,” Hunt said. “The Oxford Auditorium fits it for this year, but next year we’re going to expand and have the market building as well.”

The RV show is completely free to attend, and Hunt said that there will be door prizes including a 65” LED TV and a party cooler.

In addition, local Woodstock food truck Todd’s Dogs will be catering the event and the show will kick off on Friday at noon and will be held all weekend until Sunday.

For more information about the RV show visit its website at www.woodstockrvshow.com.

bchessell@postmedia.com

--- --- ---

IF YOU GO

Woodstock RV Show

Oxford Auditorium in Woodstock

Feb. 10, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.