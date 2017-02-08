Ingersoll museum is 'in-curd-ible'

A magazine based in the U.S. says the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum really cuts it when it comes to cheese exhibitions.

Billing itself as “the ultimate publication for those who love cheese,” Culture Cheese News and Recipes recently included Ingersoll in a list of five places around the world with “in-curd-ible museum exhibitions featuring fromage.”

Rachel E. McLean, author of the article, wrote: “Ingersoll, Ont., located about 100 miles west of Toronto, may be a small, inconspicuous town, but in the late 1800s, it had a thriving cheese and dairy scene.

This industry was so important to the town that a replica of a 19th century cheese factory was erected in 1977 and it’s now part of the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum.

Visitors can learn about the story of a 7,300-pound wheel of Oxford County cheddar produced by three local factories in 1866 and the success it brought to the region.”

The Amsterdam Cheese Museum in The Netherlands, the National Historic Cheese Making Center and Museum in the United States, Maison du Camembert in France and the Allansford Cheese World Museum in Australia were also profiled in the story.

“It came as a complete surprise,” said Scott Gillies, curator of the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum, about the salute from the bi-monthly magazine that was established in 2008 and serves lovers of all things cheese – known as caseophiles. “It's a nice thing to be included with our worldwide peers.”

Gillies said he doesn't know how the museum came to the magazine's attention and isn't aware of anyone from the publication visiting, but he did note that the article included an up-to-date photo of the Ingersoll facility.

“They may have been here.”

Gillies said the profile could spur Culture subscribers to make a trip to Ingersoll.

The shout out from the magazine is the latest in a string of good news for the museum.

In 2016, the museum received Attractions Ontario's small museum, art gallery or historic site award after receiving the most votes in an online poll.

The museum also smashed its attendance record in 2016, with more than 13,000 visitors.

“Two years ago we thought we were doing well when we doubled our attendance to 11,500,” said Gillies, who had just booked a museum tour for a busload of horticultural society members from Lambeth before speaking with The Ingersoll Times. “Last year we surpassed that mark.”

One company has already booked six bus tours to the museum in 2017, including three in July.

Gillies said besides bus tours, the museum is experiencing a general increase in “off the road” visitors, people who happened by and decided to stop in, particularly people who saw signage on Highway 401.

“Word of mouth is helping spread word of the museum.”

The museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017 and Gillies will be speaking about it at the Festival and Events Ontario annual conference next month.

New technology is helping preserve history with the museum making extensive use of social media to promote its exhibits and events.

Gillies said he is posting items daily in celebration of the museum's anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

He said social media “is a value to us” that provides feedback and sometimes produces detailed information, including identification for old photographs.

The museum is working with the History Matters Association in planning a Vimy 100 event this year, marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War and Gillies said volunteers are welcome.

The event will include a day for the general public and an educational day for school children and will encompass the entire museum site and Centennial Park and culminate with a reenactment of the Battle for Hill 290.