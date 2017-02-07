When the senior girls’ volleyball season began in December, it was expected the College Avenue Knights and Woodstock Collegiate Institute Red Devils would fight it out for first place in the east division.

At the end of the season Tuesday, it was the Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute Blue Bombers who claimed top spot in the division following a five set win (25-19, 18-25, 27-25, 20-25 and 20-18) over WCI Monday. The game, which showcased the quality of talent in Oxford County for girls’ volleyball, took on the feeling of an OFSAA medal match with either team capable of winning and the game’s winner placing first in the east division.

“I definitely was expecting five sets. They’re a really good team. They beat us earlier (three sets to two in an equally close game Dec. 13),” IDCI’s Maddy Craig said after the win.

“They were getting everything, so it made for really good volleyball,” IDCI’s Josie Heeney added. “They’ve got a strong middle, Alix (Christie), and they’ve got a really good setter (Megan Nevett) as well as a lot of talented club players. We had to put a defence around that and triple block them since if we had to stop her (Christie). Defence wins matches and we played solid defence today.”

From start to finish, the game was a preview of what to expect for the playoffs in the east division when they begin Thursday. The game featured lengthy rallies, defensive saves and multiple comebacks on match point. The Blue Bombers found themselves down 24-20 in the third but rallied to win 27-25 and then in the same spot in the fifth 14-9 before taking six straight points and eventually winning 20-18 in a see-saw match.

“That’s stressful. Every point’s crucial at that point. If you miss a serve, they’re one point closer. I was shaking,” Craig, who was IDCI’s server for the six straight points to put themselves in a position to win, said of the final set.

While IDCI end in first, the matches between the three of IDCI, WCI and CASS have proven the depth of volleyball talent in Oxford. IDCI beat CASS twice, with each game going five sets, and won and lost against WCI as both games also went five sets. The Red Devils lost their two games to CASS, but the sets were closely contested. The three teams have only suffered losses against one another and one of them will likely proceed to the WOSSAA ‘AA’ finals Feb. 23 in London.

With a slew of club players on both teams, CASS and WCI entered as favourites to make WOSSAA and a possible OFSAA ‘AA’ trip, but IDCI has largely flown under the radar to a 9-1 record. The Blue Bombers only have two club players - Heeney with London Forest City and Craig at London Volleyball Fire - but IDCI has had consistently strong players graduate from its junior program to the senior ranks, making them perennial contenders.

“I didn’t think we’d do this good, to be honest,” Craig said laughing. “I think we’ve got a lot of heart since we all want to win.”

“We didn’t expect this at all. We just worked hard all year. Everyone wants to win,” Heeney added. “Every team’s given us a good run. It’s not luck since every team in the league has worked hard. Those five set matches go five sets for a reason. This is a really strong league.”

