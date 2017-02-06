Unifor 3264 bantams beat Port Dover

Battling a two-goal deficit twice to the visiting Port Dover Pirates on Jan. 30 could have been the recipe for a disastrous result for the Unifor 3264 bantam LL #2 team. But, full marks to the boys for not letting the early part of the game dictate how they finished.

The Unifor 3264 squad would score three goals in just over a span of three minutes half way through the second period. Full effort to every player on the team as the boys were fast on the pressure and puck movement.

After trailing 2-0 at the end of the first period, thanks to some key saves by the Pirates goalie, the boys would get on the board when defense man Lucas White would take a pass from winger Cameron Dench just inside the Pirates' blue line. From the left point White cut the lead to one.

The visitors would restore the two-goal lead just 18 seconds later on questionable goal when it appeared that Unifor 3264 goalie Dawson Sharpe had the puck saved and covered. The referee called a goal and Unifor 3264 found themselves back in the same hole.

The comeback would start with 6:42 left in the second period while Unifor 3264 was on the power play. With two seconds left in the power play, defenseman Alex Ball would take the puck at the blue line and feed Dench, who let a shot go that center man Caleb Clifford made a nice tip on while skating through the slot to cut the lead back to one.

Just over a 1:20 later defense man Liam Carson would intercept a Port Dover pass in his own end, skate end to end and tie the score at 3-3. Carson would score the eventual game winning goal just over two minutes later.

Determined to hold on to the lead in the third the home side won almost every loose puck battle. Goalie Sharpe was key in the third period, especially late in the period, when he came up with some key stops.

Every line during the game seemed to be able to out-skate the visitors and scoring opportunities were generated by all three lines.