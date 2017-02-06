Plugging in in Ingersoll

Owners of electric vehicles have a new place to charge up in Ingersoll.

Two Level 2 chargers and one Level 3 fast charger are located in the Oxford Street parking lot across from the Town Centre.

Set up in dedicated charging stalls in the lot, the devices are part of a $350,760 investment by the Ministry of Transportation through the Electric Vehicle Chargers Ontario (EVCO) program to install charging stations in Oxford County.

The Tesla Supercharger station at the Quality Inn Hotel and Suites in Woodstock also received one Level 3 charger and two Level 2 chargers.

“History is being made here today in Ingersoll,” said Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch, who is also Oxford's Deputy Warden.

He said some people are opposed to the change that comes with the conversion to renewable energy, “but we can see here as a testament with these chargers and the (electric) vehicles here today that change is inevitable.”

Birtch said his experience driving an electric vehicle is that driving 125 kilometres costs $1.50 in electricity, “which we know is much more affordable (than gasoline).”

Oxford County CAO Peter Crockett said the installation of the new chargers and the development of a plan for accessibility to chargers across the county are all about partnerships.

“It starts to build the opportunity for electric vehicles to be a real fabric of our community.”

Jay Heaman, Oxford County's manager of strategic initiatives, echoed Crockett's comment on partnerships when it comes to fulfilling Oxford's commitment to achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

“The important thing to remember is it really comes down to community and grassroots and that's what we have going for us in Oxford County.”

The new charging stations going up around the county are the start of a paradigm shift that won't only impact transportation, but many other aspects of life, Heaman said, noting that the chargers are Canadian manufactured technology.

Electric vehicle owner Barry Foster spoke about his experience with the technology, including that he drives further now than he did on a tank of gasoline in a conventional vehicle.

“Distance is not an issue.”

He said his electric car is roomier, quieter, requires less maintenance and “is just a more civilized experience.”

Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey said installing the chargers in the municipally owned parking lot is “a fantastic thing to have happen.”

“There's so many levels of benefits,” he said, including pushing the goal of reducing carbon emitting vehicles forward, increasing tourism in Ingersoll and highlighting how advanced and how fast things are happening in the auto industry.

Mondays presentation included a demonstration of the electric vehicle charging process.

The new chargers aren't the first in Ingersoll. Chargers were already located at the ERTH Corp. office and at the Comfort Inn.

Besides the new chargers in Ingersoll and Woodstock a private sector EVCO application will see two Level 3 chargers installed at a Tim Hortons location in Tillsonburg and one Level 3 charger go in at Mister Steaks Trucker's Haven in Drumbo.

Phase 2 of Oxford County's Electric Vehicle Accessibility Plan, which aims to establish a network of charging stations across the county through public and private partnerships was approved in the 2017 budget.

It allows for a feasibility study by the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium and Ryerson University to determine optimal locations for chargers.