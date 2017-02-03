Shooters Sports Photography midget Express trekked to Waterford Jan. 18.

Both of these teams were motivated to win, and Shooters Sports Photography were first on the board. Avery Shrigley gave the puck to Aaron Lonsberry who scored, giving Ingersoll the lead over Waterford. As the period progressed, Lonsberry took another goal, with assistance from Kristopher Procter and Graydon MacDonald. Waterford answered that goal with a goal of their own only 10 seconds later.

The second period brought both teams to a tie score of three points each, as Brandon Eaton took a lone goal.

The third period would be marked with Shooters Sports Photography taking the lead, as Eaton beat the Waterford goalie early in the period. That lead continued for almost 10 minutes, until Waterford tied up the game with just over four minutes on the clock.

The game would end with both teams taking home four goals each.

The Simcoe Warriors midgets were in Ingersoll Jan. 16. Within the first two minutes of the game against Shooters Sports Photography, Simcoe had flexed their muscles and beaten Ingersoll’s defense twice.

The second period saw Simcoe take a 3-0 lead, while Ingersoll tried to keep the Warriors at bay.

As period three began, Simcoe was poised to take the game. Then Ingersoll flexed their own muscles, and with assistance from Justin Koch, Lonsberry put Ingersoll on the board. The defensive line became a solid wall through which Simcoe Warriors’ shots could not pass. Then with just over 10 minutes left in the game, Koch did it again: this time assisting Procter, who tipped the puck beyond the Simcoe goalie’s reach, and into the net for goal number two.

The Simcoe players were desperately seeking to shut down their adversaries, but less than a minute later, Lonsberry got a breakaway and took a shot that was stopped, but Lonsberry came around the net, grabbed his own rebound and shot into the Simcoe net.

The clock showed 1:10 when Craig Wild assisted Lonsberry in scoring his third goal of the game – the go-ahead goal.

Simcoe pulled their goalie and play continued for only six seconds, when Ingersoll received a penalty. Now, with just over a minute on the clock, Ingersoll had only four players supporting goalie Bailey Parizeau. Simcoe had six attackers on the ice. With only 1.4 seconds on the clock, Jordan Lahey sealed the Warriors’ fate as he put the puck into Simcoe’s empty net.

Shooters took the win with a final score of 5-3.