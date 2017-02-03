Ingersoll Library has lots lined up for February

Ingersoll Public Library's Books for Babies Spring Session begins Friday, Feb. 3 and runs eight weeks until March 31, excluding March 17 which is March Break Madness Week.

Fridays from 10:30-11:10 a.m.

Rhymes, songs, bounces, finger plays, stories and so much more. Babies 0-18 months and a caregiver. Includes social time at the end of the program. Must register with Program Services Coordinator Gail Kavelman - email gkavelman@ocl.net or 519-485-2505 ex 2259

Blocks for Tots

Fridays from 11:30-12 noon. Feb. 3-March 31 excluding March Break week. 30 minutes of blocks, stories, songs and interactive play for your two year old. Child must have a responsible adult with them. Younger siblings are welcome to participate if necessary. Must register with Program Services Coordinator Gail Kavelman - email gkavelman@ocl.net or 519-485-2505 ex 2259

Steam Kids Workshops

Mondays, Feb. 13- March 20, 2016 (excludes March Break) 10 -11:15 a.m. Do you have what it takes to build a 5,000 foot bridge? Do you dream of curing a disease? Do you create and craft? Then come to our STEAM KIDS workshops and share your ideas with other mini inventors...

Must register with Program Services Coordinator Gail Kavelman - email gkavelman@ocl.net or 519-485-2505 ex 2259

Family Literacy Event

Thursday, Feb. 9 6:30-7:30 p.m. Features Paul Droog, musician. Open to all families with children ages 0-6 years. Join us once again for our annual celebration of reading, with music, games and stories.

Teen events

Love Sucks Teen Valentine's Day Crafts and DIYs – Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.

Make Your Own Wreck This Journal – Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

Emoji Pillows – Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.

Friday Movie Matinees for adults. Every Friday we show a newly released movie at 2 p.m. Complete listings are on our web calendar at www.ocl.net. Free, and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable.

Feb. 3 Denial

Based on the acclaimed book "History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier," Cast: Rachel Weisz, Andrew Scott, Timothy Spall, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Gatiss, Harriet Walter, Jack Lowden, Alex Jennings

Feb. 10: Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children

Teenager Jacob follows clues that take him to a mysterious island, where he discovers the crumbling ruins of Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children.

Cast: Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Asa Butterfield, Ella Purnell, Bomber Hurley-Smith, Andrew Fibkins

Feb. 17: The Dressmaker

Based on Rosalie Ham's bestselling novel, The Dressmaker is the story of femme fatale Tilly Dunnage who returns to her small home town in the country to right the wrongs of the past.

Cast: Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth, Hugo Weaving, Sarah Snook, Judy Davis, Caroline Goodall, Kerry Fox, Rebecca Gibney

Feb. 24: Masterminds

A guard at an armored car company in the Southern U.S. organizes one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Based on the October 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery.

Cast: Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, Zach Galifianakis, Kate McKinnon, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kate McKinnon

Adult Colouring

Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. Looking to de-stress? Colouring can have a calming effect on the adult mind and help promote overall wellness. Adults are invited to join our Colouring Club; we provide the colouring page and pencil crayons. Colouring pages are from books designed especially for adults, or you are welcome to bring your own. Adults only, please.

Tech Boot Camp for adults

Mondays at 2 p.m.

Feb. 6 – Storing and Managing Photos for Windows: Have questions about storing photos on your Windows computer? Want to create or delete photo albums? Learn about storing photos on your computer and on popular photo storage sites.

Feb. 13 – Storing and Managing Photos for Mac: Have questions about storing photos on your Mac computer? Want to create or delete photo albums? Learn about storing photos on your computer and on popular photo storage sites.

Feb. 27 – Pinterest: Learn how to create an account, share, and connect with other users. Find out tips and tricks for getting the most out of your time pinning.