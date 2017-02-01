Winning streak for Unifor 88 midget rep team

After winning their first OMHA series against Paris, Ingersoll's midgets did not disappoint in spite of changes on the bench.

On Jan. 18, the Ingersoll Express Unifor 88 midget rep players were on the road for a playoff game against Tillsonburg. Period one almost remained scoreless, until the last 30 seconds when Colin Weller-Burgess scored a confidence booster that all players used for the rest of the game. In period two, Eric Savoie (assisted by Sam Tasker, Dawson Kayes) added a second goal, before Tillsonburg finally found the net. Going into the third one point ahead lit a fire under the Ingersoll team. Savoie (assist Tyler Arts, Kayes) stick-handled another in before Tillsonburg added their second, and unfortunately, another to tie it up.

Arts (assist Savoie, Kayes) added one more goal in the third period, forcing Tillsonburg to pull their goalie. Arts cemented the lead with last unassisted goal into the empty net, for a final score of 5-3. Ryan Calder faced many shots, but demonstrated his excellent moves throughout.

On Jan. 23, the Dorchester Dolphins Junior C team invited the Unifor Local 88 Ingersoll team to a tour of their hockey facilities and a red carpet special recognition for their finalist finish in the International Silver Stick Tournament earlier in January. The team and their families were then invited to stay and watch the Dolphins defeat the Port Stanley Sailors 9-4.