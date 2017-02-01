Verspeeten peewees split games

The Verspeeten Cartage peewee local league Express split a pair of Southern Counties games against Delhi and Tillsonburg #2 during the week of Jan. 23 to 29.

Jan. 23 the Express welcomed the undefeated Delhi Rockets. Halfway through the first period, the Express jumped into the lead on a goal by Keagan Clifford. Emmitt Robinson and Parker Huitema drew assists on the goal. Shortly thereafter, Delhi pulled even.

Neither team could break the deadlock until the midway point of the second when Delhi took their first lead of the game. As Delhi did in the first, Ingersoll immediately tied the game up on Clifford’s second of the night, again assisted by Huitema and Robinson. The back and forth action continued as Delhi took a 3-2 lead near the end of the period. The Verspeeten squad replied again in short order to open the third as Robinson tallied assisted by Cameron White and goalie Hayden White. Both teams traded chances throughout the remaining eight minutes, but only Delhi was able to score late in the game to take the contest 4-3 and remain unbeaten in the playoff round.

Jan. 28, the Verspeeten boys travelled to Tillsonburg for their first meeting of the season with the #2 Tornado team. Tillsonburg opened the scoring in the first minute of the game and scored late in the third, but in between the Express managed to score four and take the game 4-2. Despite carrying most of the play, the Express trailed after one period, but in the second the offense got rolling. Robinson scored his first of the night, scoring on a breakaway after picking up a puck in the neutral zone after strong defensive play in their own zone by Huitema and Cameron White.

Robinson then capitalized on a nice drop pass from Clifford to give the Express the lead 2-1 headed to the third period. Robinson completed the hat trick with a long shot just inside the post assisted again by Cameron White. White then scored one of his own going high into the top corner assisted by Huitema. The late goal by the Tornadoes made the last two minutes interesting, but the Express hung on for the 4-2 win.