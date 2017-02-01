Unifor 3264 bantams lose close one to Six Nations

The Unifor 3264 bantam team battled hard and showed fight but could not overcome a couple of second period turnovers and lost another one goal game falling to Six Nations 3-2 when the two faced off Jan. 21.

The visitors opened the scoring early in the first period when they capitalized on the power play. An offensive zone faceoff saw the puck drawn back to Liam Carson. Carson fired a hard wrist shot past the Blackhawks goalie.

In the second period the Blackhawks would capitalize on a couple of Unifor 3264 turnovers in the neutral zone. The first turnover lead to a breakaway for the Blackhawks. The Six Nations forward fired a shot that beat goalie Dawson Sharpe. A couple of minutes later another Unifor 3264 turnover in the neutral zone would see Sharpe facing a two-on-none breakaway. The Blackhawks forward fired a wrist shot top shelf on Sharpe's blocker side.

Now trailing 2-1, the Unifor 3264 squad would continue to battle. Eventually the visitors would tie the score at 2-2 when Colin VanDyk let a wrist shot go from the point that saw Carson make a nice tip in front of the net beating the Six Nations goalie.

The lead was short lived as the Blackhawks would score the eventual game winner just :10 later to give them the lead heading into the third period.

In the third Unifor 3264 kept up the pressure but could not find that one scoring opportunity to tie the game. The game would end with Unifor 3264 losing another close one goal game.

The team's next game was Jan. 22 when they travelled to Paris.

Playing their second game in two days, the Unifor 3264 Bantam LL team would find themselves trailing by two goals heading into the third period against Paris. The game was evenly played through the first period with both teams generating opportunities but neither team would be able to find the back of the net. The second period would start with the game tied at zero.

Paris deposited the puck in the Unifor 3264 net for the first goal of the game. Unifor 3264 would tie the game early in the third period when Carson scored on a wrist shot set up by Caleb Clifford.

Paris took the lead 2-1. Unifor 3264 would find themselves down by two goals with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The visitors would cut into the lead with 7:38 left when winger Kieghan Osmond's slapshot would fool the Paris netminder and trickle in to make the score 3-2. Unifor would complete the comeback with just over two minutes left in the game when Carson would score his second goal of the game on another wrist shot. Assists on the tying goal went to Clifford and Dylan Russell.

The final two minutes of the game would see Unifor 3264 spend most of the time in the Paris end trying to generate the game winning goal. The game would end 3-3 as the visitors earned a hard fought tie.