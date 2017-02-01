Throughout our town’s history there have been many different hotels and taverns in operation. One estimate brings the number up to 22 serving the needs of local patrons and travelers alike. Mind you, not all of these businesses were in operation at the same time. But with all of this apparent interest and support for alcoholic establishments, it’s hard to fathom today that there was a time when Ingersoll went dry.

In the last quarter of the 19th century there was a movement in the United States, Canada and in other countries around the world to ban the sale of liquor. This movement towards temperance and outright prohibition was led by various organizations but here in Ontario the predominant agency was the WCTU – the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

The WCTU was connected to other social reforms at the time; in particular women’s suffrage and the Social Gospel movement. The former was focused on women’s rights and the eventual right to vote, while the latter movement was determined to apply Christianity “to the ills of an industrializing society.” In other words the evils of contemporary society could be rectified by a due diligence and observance of the doctrines found in the Good Book. Such movements found traction not only in middle class urban society but also in the agrarian hinterlands.

The Oxford County union was first formed in January 1888, with the inaugural meeting taking place at the Baptist Church in Ingersoll. (This may have been when the Baptists’ place of worship was located on Albert Street.)

There were eight different unions represented at that first meeting in Oxford. By November of that same year, there were 13 groups including ones from Tillsonburg, Norwich, Princeton, Woodstock and Ingersoll. Brownsville was reported to have the largest membership of them all – 100. The various branches had their own pet projects. Our local chapter was particularly focused on the Ingersoll Industrial School.

The Ingersoll Cheese & Agricultural Museum possesses a number of copies of “The Canadian White Ribbon Tidings,” the magazine of the WCTU which was published in London, Ontario, and these are the sources for this week’s column.

The October 1915 issue provided a briefing from the Oxford County Union stating that with the new executive Mrs. Dr. Williams was once again elected treasurer. It appears that she may have filled that role for all of the then 28 years of operation.

The Ontario Temperance Act was not passed by the provincial legislature until 1916 but for at least 10 years, different communities had been debating and voting on what was known as the “Local Option.” This was centred on whether or not the municipality should make the sale of liquor in hotels an illegal offence. (Doctors and drug stores could prescribe it for medicinal purposes.)

At first most towns and cities were opposed to this bylaw but over the course of a decade, the numbers had almost totally reversed. By October of 1915 there were 554 “dry” communities in Ontario but still, 293 which were “wet”. Ingersoll had voted to go dry in 1913.

Postmaster Josesph Gibson reported in December of 1914 that the local option was a “pronounced success” in Ingersoll, with hotel accommodation and overall business in town being good. Drunkenness, he reported, was almost a thing of the past, although there were a few individuals who still took the trolley to Woodstock in order to find a drink.

Mayor Coleridge likewise reported that business was splendid, with merchants expressing the opinion that they were actually doing more business than ever before, even with the Great War underway.

Likewise, Mr. Sands M. Fleet, a local merchant and Reeve of Ingersoll at the time, was willing to concede that his earlier opposition to the local option had proven to be poorly placed. He need only look at his own financial records to see that he had earned $29,000 more than when the hotels were open.

Within two years of passing the local option, the Ingersoll Hotel Company had been formed to purchase the Ingersoll Inn and operated it as a temperance hotel for a number of years. Prohibition was finally repealed in Ontario in 1927 and that brought about another chapter in the history of this renowned local establishment.