Over 400 people enjoyed a rollicking time at the “ICS Goes West” Dinner Theatre over the Jan. 30 weekend, as they travelled back in time with the Ingersoll Choral Society.

The Grand Ballroom of the Elm Hurst Inn was transformed into the “Two Bit Saloon” inhabited by the barkeep, Miss Kitty, Sherriff Wilson and Mad Dog Wilson, while the ‘Homesteaders’ entertained with songs from the pioneers and early settlers.

Tunes like “Buffalo Gals,” “Old Dan Tucker,” “Cotton Eyed Joe” and “Cripple Creek” had folks tapping their toes and clapping along, while more sedate ballads such as “Home on the Range,” “This Land is Your Land,” and “Shenandoah” gave audience members a taste of life “where seldom is heard a discouraging word, and the skies are not cloudy all day.”

The variety of folk tunes helped give an appreciation of what life was like for those early pioneers in the ‘wild’ west, while instilling a renewed pride in our great country as we celebrate Canada 150 – as well as providing a welcome reprieve from the cold dark of our Canadian winter.

The silent auction held at all three shows raised close to $3,500. ICS is very grateful for the enthusiastic audience participation in the auction and also for the many local businesses and individuals who donated items to make the silent auction such a success.

ICS has already begun to work on its Good Friday performance. Pepper Choplin’s “Come, Touch the Robe” and other selected works, will be performed on April 14 at 8 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Ingersoll.

Watch the Ingersoll Choral Society Facebook page or website for more information. New members are encouraged to come out and give the choir a try. Rehearsals are held every Monday at 7 p.m., at the Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre, (125 Centennial Lane near the community complex.) For more information about becoming part of ICS, visit www.ingersollchoralsociety.ca or contact Holly Langohr, musical director, holly.langohr@gmail.com or 226-984-1957.