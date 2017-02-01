Gord Henry said there are many things he has aspired to do in life and being an entrepreneur wasn't one of them, but he ended up becoming one and it has turned out to be one of the most fulfilling things he's ever done.

A former Olympic rower, Rowing Canada national coordinator and cancer survivor, Henry was the guest speaker at the 83rd annual Ingersoll District Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting at the Colombo Club in Beachville on Wednesday.

“Rowing is one of the hardest things you can ever do and starting up a business is probably the second hardest,” said Henry who is one of, if not the only, rower to compete in both a sculling and sweep rowing boat in the Olympics.

He said his experience as a rower provided what he needed to start Fluidesign in London, which manufactures racing boats for rowers around the world.

After competing at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, Henry became the national coordinator for Rowing Canada two years later.

He said rowing was in decline at the time, but by 1992 Canada was the number one team at the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, bringing home five medals – almost 1/3 of all medals won by Canada at the games.

It was at the 1992 Games where rower Silken Laumann captured the hearts of many Canadians with her comeback story.

Henry said helping take the team to that level was more fulfilling than his experience as a Olympic athlete.

At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Canada came away with six medals in rowing, which Henry said is the high water mark for Canada in the sport, noting Canada has won a total of nine medals in rowing in the last several Olympics.

After Atlanta, Henry ended up going to work for a boat manufacturer and helped increase the company's sales exponentially, but his success led to some infighting at the business and he ended up being fired.

He wasn't out of work long, though. The day after he was let go Henry received a telephone call from Diamond Aircraft, which had received some government funding to explore new projects, including rowing.

Henry said he had a dozen engineers at his disposal “who didn't know much about boats,” but together they were able to design a unique product.

The company's rowing program was eventually canceled and one of the engineers convinced Henry that they should strike out on their own.

“I never wanted to be in business,” Henry said. “I wanted to work for somebody else. I wanted life to be simple.”

He eventually bought his partner out and today 50% of the one-man rowing boats sold in the United States are manufactured by Fluidesign.

“It's been a wonderful, incredible journey,” said Henry who employs 15 people. “I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

He said the competitive satisfaction he got from rowing he now gets from his business.

“I get that every day when I sell a boat.”

Henry also spoke the health challenges he has over come, including cancer, which he said “everybody gets touched by in one way or another.”

Four years ago he was diagnosed with a rare eye disease of which there are only about 75 documented cases in the world each year.

It caused his immune system to attack his retinas.

Later he was diagnosed with lymphoma and a tumour was found.

Henry said he reverted to his “athletic mentality” following his cancer diagnosis and, determined to beat the disease, he started working out daily.

“I knew I had to be strong to fight cancer.”

Now cancer free, he credits his success in fighting the disease to being fit and healthy and having a positive attitude.

“I'm lucky because I always see everything (in a positive) way.”

The Chamber installed its 2017 board of directors for 2017 at the meeting including:

Derek Rye, president

Tammy Jeffery-Larder, 1st vice-president

Rick Eus, 2nd vice-president

Dan Nairn, treasurer

Robin Schultz, past president

Directors – Rob McCulligh, Tony Scott, Allison Biggar, Dave Cross, Allan Sim, Ken Vyse, Daryl Anderson, Mike Bowman, Kale Brown, John Millman, Rachel Hancock and Dale Flynn