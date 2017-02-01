A closure agreement for 350 employees at the Thamesford turkey processing plant was reached Monday.

LiUNA Local 3000 ratified a closure agreement with Maple Leaf Foods Moday, following a lengthy negotiation process. Maple Leaf Foods announced last November that it would be closing its Thamesford turkey processing plant as the work would move to a new Sofina facility in Mitchell, Ont.

Business representative of LiUNA 3000 Ken Sharpe said the agreement was reached after several days of negotiations.

“After several days of negotiations we managed to hammer out a closer agreement that was ratified by about 85 per cent,” Sharpe said. “The majority of the membership was in attendance yesterday and it was ratified by 85 to 88 per cent yes and 13 per cent no.”

Sharpe said he couldn’t talk about the particulars of the agreement, adding that he was only able to say they reached a deal that was better than the Employment Standards Act.

The closure agreement will provide enhanced severance payments for active and inactive employees, a production bonus recognizing employees’ years of service and commitment to the operation of the plant, a continuation of benefits, the ability to convert benefits to private coverage and substantial contributions to career transition services for the purpose of assisting employees displaced by the closure of the plant.

Business manager of LiUNA 3000 Ann Waller said in a release that, “While we are still absorbing the full impact of the projected closure of the Thamesford turkey processing plant, we have worked hard to achieve a closure agreement that will ensure our members are secure in the knowledge that they will receive enhanced severance provisions and continued benefit coverage, as well as support, training and education through career transition services when the plant ultimately closes in 2018.

“Of course,” she added, “it continues to be our hope that these union jobs will not disappear and that our members will follow the work to another facility.”

The plant is expected to start phase one of its layoffs in spring, laying 30 to 60 workers. The plant is expected to stay open until the early part of 2018.

