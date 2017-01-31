A grant from the Cowan Foundation will held 260 acres of newly rehabilitated floodplain continue to flourish.

The Cowan Foundation presented a cheque for $25,000 for the Thames River Wetlands Beachville Restoration project on Thursday at a Duck Unlimited reception in Toronto.

The money will go towards phase two of the project, which occurred in the fall when 11 more wetlands were excavated on the property.

Director of Ducks Unlimited Canada and vice chair of Stewardship Oxford Phil Holst said the grant is very helpful.

“The money is specifically going to excavating out shallow wetlands on the floodplains of the Thames River between Beachville and Woodstock,” Holst said. “Phase one was completed a couple of years ago, where we did a number of larger wetlands on the same property under a different funding. With (Phase two) we built 11 wetlands and we will be planting trees, wildlife shrubs and aquatic plants around the sites.”

According to a release from Oxford County, as the wetlands mature they will be capable of absorbing more water, where it will be stored and slowly released back into the river, preventing downstream flooding.

Holst said there is a lot of opportunity to reestablish wetland habitat on the floodplain because of how large the area is.

“The grant was the full funding of this phase,” he said. “It’s very powerful in the sense of the ability of going in and doing this project with that specific funding from the Cowan Foundation.”

Executive director of the Cowan Foundation Terry Reidel said in a release the foundation is pleased to support the restoration project, adding that the initiative is important to their clients, employees and business partners in Oxford County.

“(The project) aligns with our goal to make a positive difference in the lives of Canadians and the broader well-being of our communities,” Reidel said. “Having Ducks Unlimited, Stewardship Oxford and the Upper Thames Conservation Authority working together to naturalize 260 acres is a significant undertaking and very much deserving of our donation.”

The restoration project is a partnership between Oxford County, Stewardship Oxford, Ducks Unlimited Canada, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources, and was established in 2013.

