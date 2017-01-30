“It was a shock,” said Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey about the announcement from GM Canada about 625 layoff notices issued at CAMI last week.

Comiskey said in previous discussions with GM officials “everything was going so well” and that relocating production of the GMC Terrain to Mexico would not affect the plant's labour force.

“We're hoping by July (when the layoffs are to go into effect) something will come into play. That's all we can hope for. It's sad because it doesn't just affect the worker, it affects their whole family.”

Comiskey said he is hoping there will be enough demand for the new Chevrolet Equinox built at CAMI that the layoffs will be avoided.

If they do happen, Comiskey said “the community is going to feel the effect,” including through lost retail business.