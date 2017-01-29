Home Depot to hold job fair

Home Depot is getting ready to hire almost 240 associates in southwestern Ontario, including workers for the Brantford store.

The store will be one of nine area Home Depots hosting job fairs on Feb. 1.

Locally, jobs will be available for cashiers and sales associates in specific departments, along with an overnight freight team associate.

In a news release, the company said it offers a variety of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions that can relate to those seeking different types of hours.

The job fairs will focus on operations - like inventory, freight and stocking - and sales jobs.

Those seeking a career with The Home Depot will find the company offers extensive training and development opportunities. It's known for hitting more than a million hours of training each year across Canada and 75% of the country's store managers began as hourly associates.

Eligible full- and part-time employees have access to a benefits package that includes company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs and tuition reimbursement.

"There's no better time than spring to join a team that's committed to delivering the best customer service experience in the industry," said Aliana Rozenek, vice president of human resources for the company.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer with 2,278 retail stores in seven countries. In 2015, it had sales of $88.5 billion and earnings of $7 billion. The firm employs more than 385,000 associates.