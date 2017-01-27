The young women of Ingersoll’s winter of 1912 are all-stars in my hockey universe.

The seven women — yes, let’s say the magnificent seven — are celebrated in a photograph dating from more than a century ago. The photographer — identified as Foster — is likely the one who painted in names on the sticks of the hockey players. Those details are included with the photo caption here.

Details about the team itself and even the photograph’s source are sketchy. A copy of the image was sent by a Houston collector to a London historian, who teamed with another expert on local lore to send it this way.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Back to centre ice.

At this stage, it’s not possible to identify the players with certainty. But thanks to the help of Scott Gillies, curator of the award-winning Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum, we have a terrific start.

“I may have been able to identify five or six of the ‘magnificent seven,’ ” Gillies says. “M Taylor, the right winger, may be Mary Taylor, or Margaret Taylor. Margaret worked at the Waterhouse Woolen Mill during the First World War.”

Gillies has also made the connection between the team’s goalie, E. McKee, as a relative by marriage of the Jones sisters, V. the left winger and A. centre of the Ingersoll team.

“We have record of a V.P. Jones also working at the Thomas Waterhouse Woolen Mill during (the First World War). Both Jones girls became the future sister-in-law of Edith McKee — the goalie. Edith married the Jones’ brother Fred . . . all three were married around the same time period (1916-17).”

It turns out the Ingersoll team’s goalie was also related to one of the most famous voices and personalities in Canadian sports broadcasting.

“Edith McKee Jones would have been the aunt of the late sports broadcaster Tom McKee,” Gillies says.

Ingersoll-born Tom McKee (1936-2012) was an iconic radio and television broadcaster with CBC, CTV, ABC, TSN and TV Labatt. He was also the first-ever face and voice on the inaugural telecast, when the Toronto Blue Jays took to the field on April 7, 1977. He moved behind the camera in the role of producer of Blue Jays baseball.

Gillies adds that “A. Bearrs could be Amanda Bearrs who also married in 1917 and E. Hill may very well be Ethel Hill who also married in 1916.”

One player’s identity has eluded Gillies. “I have not been able to determine who the rover, E. Clark, was,” he says.

Based on 1911 and 1921 Canadian census information studied at the London Public Library’s Ivey Family London Room, the guess here is she may be a woman known as Luella Clark. Like others on the team, Clark was born in either the late 1880s or early 1890s. She seems to have come to Canada from the U.S. in 1908.

The photograph itself went from Ingersoll to Houston, Texas, before returning to Canada as historians shared details on a much more gruesome story.

“I received it from Dave Dyer who resides in Houston, Texas, whom I first encountered when I was researching the hanging of Cyrus Pickard (hanged in London in 1871),” London historian John Lisowski says. “(Dyer) is a descendant of the Pickards and investigated Cyrus’s hanging some years ago.”

Dyer thought the image was in the collection of an Ingersoll museum or library — but wasn’t sure.

Lisowski sent along the image to London historian Dan Brock who sent it My London’s way via e-mail.

“Note the names of the women painted on their hockey sticks by the photographer,” Brock says. “Using the 1911 federal census online should turn up data on each of the young women in the photo.”

So far, the census has been less helpful — though that’s probably just me — than someone who knows where to look for things Ingersollian.

Such a person would be Gillies. The photograph is not in the collection he curates — but, like Wayne Gretzky, he went to where the puck would be in his research.

Thanks, Scott — and Dan and John and the London Room staff — for your help.

Now, let’s find out more about that roving spirit, E. Clark.