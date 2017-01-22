LCBO workers hold pickets

Unionized workers at LCBO outlets have launched a series of rotating information pickets to highlight what they say is the importance of their work to public safety and services.

A few of the workers, represented by Ontario Public Service Employees Union, were at the Lynden Road outlet on Saturday as part of

province-wide initiative.

There will be another information picket at an LCBO store in Stratford next Saturday.

"We think it's important for people to know how much training we receive," said Wayne Peck, president of Local 165, which represents workers across a large swath of southwestern Ontario, including Brantford .

"Our workers receive a lot of training to make sure alcohol isn't sold to minors or to people who are intoxicated.

"That's what separates us from those who work in grocery or large departments stores."

Grocery and department stores sell a variety of products, whereas employees at LCBOs sell only alcohol, he added.

Peck also noted that profits from the LCBO, unlike those from private corporations, go back into the community by way of public services, including hospitals, schools and roads.

"We see shopping at LCBO as an investment in our community that benefits all families now and into the future."

The information picket at the Lynden Road LCBO was a subdued event with OPSEU members speaking to customers as they entered or left the store. There are just over 70 LCBO employees in Brantford and the surrounding area.

Consumers could start purchasing wine at 67 supermarkets across the province as of last October as part of the Ontario government's move to make it easier for people to purchase wine, cider and beer.

As of December 2015, beer drinkers could, for the first time in Ontario, buy a six-pack at a limited number of grocery stores.

The government's plans call for wine to be available in 300 grocery stores across the province while beer would be available in 450 such stores.

At present, there aren't any plans to sell spirits in grocery stores.

OPSEU members were handing out postcards addressed to Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne which state "Nobody voted for you to privatize the LCBO."

The back of the postcard says the LCBO belongs to the people of Ontario.

"It isn't yours to give away."

