“Now is the time,” said Bonnie Ward, Ingersoll's director of parks and recreation, about the need for public participation in a multi-use recreation centre community workshop on February 15.

Set for 7 p.m. at the 50-Plus (Seniors) Activity Centre, the workshop is being hosted by the Ingersoll Multi-Use Recreation Centre Ad Hoc Committee in collaboration with the Town of Ingersoll.

The session is being facilitated by Nicholson Sheffield Architects Incorporated and Fred Galloway and Associates – consultants hired by the town to conduct a four phase study on the proposed project.

Public consultation is phase one and the goal is to get input from residents and major stakeholders, including minor sports organizations.

Ward said the workshop is “for anybody in the community to attend” and public participation is critical.

“We want to make sure everybody's included in the process. This process is the most important of all the phases. We've got to get this part right.”

Besides the workshop, the consultants spent January 18 and 19 meeting with stakeholder groups, representatives from the Township of South West Oxford, the Township of Zorra, senior town staff and parks and recreation staff.

Ward said the two neighbouring municipalities are being consulted to keep them informed on what's happening and to get their thoughts and ideas.

“It was important for us to meet with people we specifically know access facilities in our community.”

The public is also able to provide input through an online survey that will be open until February 13.

Input was collected from groups that provide programs and services in Ingersoll, including the library and service clubs.

Phase two of the study will look at potential project partners and Ward said those may include the Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre and the Ingersoll and District Curling Club.

She pointed out the town has 12 years remaining on its lease with GM Canada for the CAMI soccer fields and the 50-Plus Activity Centre, so that has to be factored into the equation.

“At some point those have to be replaced, so that part of the process is determining what those two groups are looking at,” Ward said.

Constructed in the 1950s, the Ingersoll District Memorial Arena would need $2.8 million in renovations to extend its life.

Ward said the town has $250,000 in reserves for as needed repairs to the arena and some of that money may end up going toward developing a new facility.

Besides public consultation, Ward said the consultants are also collecting data on community population, demographics and trends.

The third phase will review and recommend possible building sites and the final phase will focus on conceptual drawings, cost estimates and construction phasing.

It is anticipated that the first two phases will be complete and submitted to council by April and the final two phases complete by September.

What happens after that rests with town council.

If it decides to proceed, Ward said money would have to be set aside in the 2018 budget for architectural drawings and the municipality would have to begin seeking out funding from other levels of government.

There will also need to be a public fundraising campaign and that might include hiring a campaign coach to conduct a feasibility study on the potential to raise money in the community. But figuring out how much money would have to be raised has to come first.

While it hasn't been made official, Ward said PlayRight Playgrounds Ingersoll will potentially work with the town on a capital campaign.

The Rotary Club of Ingersoll has already stepped up to the plate with a $100,000 pledge toward a new facility.

“We certainly are grateful for them stepping forward already,” Ward said.

In order to be successful in getting funding from other levels of government, everything will have to be in place to have the project “shovel ready.”

“It's a must,” said Ward.

Consultant Fred Galloway said the community workshop will begin with a five minute presentation and then participants will break into groups of six to eight people at work tables to answer four structured questions.

The questions will include what people see a need for and its importance, a question about funding and a question about possible sites.

“(The project) is not a given, so it has to pass the feasibility test,” he said. “It's a discussion-based process.”

He said the answers will be recorded and combined with the responses to the online survey and discussions with stakeholders themes will be sought out.

“There's different layers of consultation.”

Following the table discussions at the workshop, there will be an opportunity for people to make additional comments, Galloway said.

He said he is “pretty delighted” with the response to the online survey thus far.

“It seems to be something that's captured people's attention, so that's pretty exciting.”

The MURC survey can be accessed through the town's web site at: www.ingersoll.ca