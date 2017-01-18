Young adults will have the chance to win $5,000 if they can quit smoking.

In celebration of National Non-Smoking Week, the Oxford County public health and Leave the Pack Behind have partnered to offer the Would U Rather contest, aimed at helping young adults kick the habit.

The contest is run province-wide for six weeks, and offers people between the age of 18 and 29 the chance to quit or cut back on tobacco for a chance to win cash prizes.

Those who quit for good will be eligible to win $5,000, while those who cut back by 50 per cent will be eligible to win $2,500.

There are also categories for those who cut tobacco use while out drinking with a grand prize of $1,000, and people who don’t start and continue to be tobacco free will be eligible to win $500.

Michell Alvey, youth engagement coordinator with Oxford County public health, said people will sign up for the contest through its website (www.wouldurather.ca) and will keep in contact with Leave the Pack Behind throughout the contest.

“This campaign is focused specifically on young adults because they do still have high smoking rates,” Alvey said. “We know that 69 per cent of them want to make a quit attempt, so this is just a little extra motivation.”

Contestants will also have the option to have a “buddy,” who will act as a social support system throughout the contest. Buddies of the contest winners will also have a chance to win up to $50.

The registration for the contest closes on Jan. 22 at www.wouldurather.ca.

Alvey said that there are support systems for those looking to quit over the age of 29 offered by Oxford County.

“If your outside of that age bracket and you are looking to have some support in quitting smoking, Oxford County does offer quit-clinics in Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Ingersoll,” she said. “Anybody from Oxford County has access to these clinics and they can come for individual counseling and free patches.”

More information on these quit-clinics can be found at the county’s website: www.oxfordcounty.ca/health.

