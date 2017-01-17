Rotary running rest and relaxation lottery

A $100 donation in support of community activities and projects in Ingersoll could net you some rest and relaxation worth thousands.

Featuring 12 grand prizes of luxury vacations plus second and third place cash prizes, tickets for the Rotary Club of Ingersoll's second annual Rest and Relaxation Lottery are on sale until February 24.

The grand prizes, handled by Carlson-Wagonlit in Ingersoll, include trips to Scotland, Portugal and Las Vegas and airfare and accommodations are covered.

The monthly second place prize is $200 and third place prizes are $100.

There are 650 tickets available for the monthly draw that starts March 1, 2017, and runs until February 1, 2018, and the odds of winning are 1 in 18.

“We hope to sell all 650,” said Rotarian Dom Ricciuto.

He pointed out that ticket holders are entered into all 12 draws.

“Even if you win a cash prize, your name goes back in the next month.”

While all tickets are included in all draws, the number of trips that an individual can win is capped at two.

Ricciuto said 620 of the 650 tickets available last year were sold.

The Rotary Club of Ingersoll uses the proceeds from the lottery for its community activities, including the Rotary Rink Mates program, its annual children's fishing derby, the Rotary Christmas Parade and the Rotary Easter Egg Hunt.

Some of the money will also fund a $100,000 commitment the club has made to a new multi-use recreation facility in Ingersoll.

A value is assigned to each of the grand prizes and winners can opt to take a travel voucher for the value of the trip they win.

“We ask people to book a trip within three months for travel within the year,” Ricciuto said.

Tickets can be purchased from any Ingersoll Rotarian, at Pharmasave Ingersoll or online at: www.rrlottery.com