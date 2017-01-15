Farm family shares love of land

ST. GEORGE - Drive up the laneway in the early evening darkness to the front door and the clues are unmistakable that the family of Bill and Marie Sickle run a farm on MacLean School Road always alert to the need to fend off local and wider threats to the well-being of agriculture.

Step out of the car and Steve Sickle - Bill and Marie's son - asks: "Do you hear that?"

Coyotes are howling in the distance, as the last rays of sun go down in the west.

The Sickles always pay close attention to those howls. They come from a longstanding predator to livestock operations.

Then step in the front door and three generations of Sickles are willing to put off a savoury roast beef dinner to explain to the visitor how they run their farm.

They say how tenuous the state of agriculture can be in Brant County and Ontario.

And they say all the high-tech equipment they are prepared to invest in and the seminars and conferences they drive to - all in a bid to keep their operation strong, humming and vital.

As Steve Sickle sees it, agriculture in Brant is beset with the annexation of 2,724 acres of farmland by Brantford for development.

And extending the Greenbelt into Brant won't help protect farmland either.

"It will just push the problem farther west. Development now leapfrogging into Brant will only leapfrog into Oxford County," he said.

His father has the same fears.

"It would appear that agriculture in the county is not growing at any great rate," said Bill Sickle.

The communities of Paris and St. George are expanding into farmland, he noted.

To Steve's wife, optometrist Amanda Brown, the future is threatened by the fact that not many young people know much about farms.

"Our kids haven't been exposed until recently to dairy farms," she said as an example. "There was a time when they knew a lot of the farms in the area because they went to school with kids that were on them.

"We need more agricultural awareness programs like Bite of Brant that is doing a good job."

Also at the table, Steve and Amanda's children Kara, 12, and six-year-old Ethan take in the conversation.

For their travails on the farm and their community work, the Sickles have been named Brant County's Farm Family of the Year.

"The Sickles have been a big part of the St. George community for years," says a nomination put together by various neighbours, the Brant Soil and Crop Improvement Association and the Brant Cattlemen's Association.

"Bill and Marie worked together in full partnership for many years to accomplish their farming goals. Besides driving trucks and tractors down the road, picking up farm supplies and inputs, Marie was constantly keeping the home front organized, whether Bill was home or not.

"From canning hundreds of jars of preserves each fall, to being a big supporter of her children and now grandchildren, Marie quietly made sure what needed doing got done without a lot of fanfare."

From what his parents started, Steve and his family have carried on, the nomination continues.

"Their love of farming did not just stay on the farm. They took it with them wherever they went, mentoring other farmers, and always making everyone welcome, whoever visited their farm.

"Both generations are known for their work ethic, positive attitude and words of encouragement."

Bill and Marie started by taking over a farm at 361 Maclean School Rd. in 1964. They raised Steve, Joanne (Pica) and Sharon (Sinclair) while they raised pigs in partnership with a brother of Bill.

Eventually on their own, they continued to raise pigs, grow hay and a variety of crops, and beef.

The present operation consists of cropping 800 acres through ownership, rental and sharecropping, with vegetable produce on a smaller scale.

All three children worked on the farm, then Steve eventually took over the main management with his parents. He brought a strong environmental focus to the operation. He keeps the farm covered in green, grows cover crops and practices rotational grazing.

"I'm passionate about cover crops. I want to keep roots in the soil," he said, noting the objective is to keep the microbiology alive.

"I'm already seeing the benefits."

He also makes no apology for his penchant at trying every known high-tech gadget or piece of equipment that might improve efficiency and enhance the bottom line.

"Farmers use way more technology than city people do," he said.

Whether it's GPS, fields mapping and yield analysis, or updates on crop futures that come to his iPhone with a ping, he is always ready as a believer.

"Any time I can spend a dollar on technology and get back $1.50 or $2, I'll do it."

In the wider agricultural community, Bill Sickle was involved with the former Brant Farm Safety Association, the Brant Cattlemen's Association, and worked with the late Don Graham to promote CanFarm accounting.

He and Marie chaperoned 4-H delegates on exchanges to New York State and to Alberta. They also hosted school tours and adult group tours.

At the St. George Baptist Church, Bill has been a deacon and chairman, choir member and Sunday School teacher. Marie is also in the choir, is involved in sanctuary design, Applefest pie making and volunteers at Friendship House.

Steve is a past-president of the Brant County Federation of Agriculture and still a director. He is also a director of the Brant Cattlemen's Association, and the Brant Soil and Crop Improvement Association.

He's on the Brant community agricultural advisory committee, which advises county council on measures to protect farmland and help planners make responsible decisions regarding development.

