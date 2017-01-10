The race is on at Fusion

Ingersoll's Fusion Youth Activity and Technology Centre is hosting a free, Amazing Race-style event on Friday (Jan. 13) for students in Grades 5 and 6.

With no school due to a PA Day, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will be paired up just like on The Amazing Race television show, to tackle a series of challenges with prizes up for grabs.

Craig Boddy, assistant manager at Fusion, said the challenges will introduce participants to programs and facilities at Fusion, including the kitchen, recording studio, art room, gym, computer labs, and “pretty much every space available at the centre.”

“It's an opportunity for kids to find something to do on their day off and it's a way to introduce the centre and all the programs we offer to 10 and 11-year-olds,” Boddy said.

Students have to be at least 12 years old to become a member at Fusion, so Boddy said Friday's event is aimed at giving potential members a preview of what's available at the centre. Besides the competition and opportunity to learn about Fusion, participants in Friday's event will also get a free pizza lunch.

Boddy said registration forms for the event were sent home with every Grade 5 and Grade 6 student in Ingersoll before Christmas. Registrations will be accepted until noon on Thursday and Boddy said if a minimum number of 16 students are registered by then, the centre will accept additional participants on Friday.

Parents are also welcome to drop in and tour Fusion on Friday, he said. Current Fusion members tested the Amazing Race event out last Thursday, Boddy said.

“The kids really enjoyed it,” he said. “It was kind of our trial run for this Friday.”

Fusion can be reached at 519-485-4386.