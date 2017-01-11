There’s nothing like seeing a young woman go home with the prom or graduation dress of her dreams.

It’s even better when it’s free.

Local police forces are banding together to collect formal dresses, shoes, jewelry and new makeup for young ladies in need. Those soon-to-be graduates are able to pick out an entire outfit at the All Dressed Up event on March 8.

“It’s amazing. This is probably my most favourite thing to do,” said Nikki VanLeeuwen, community service and media relations officer with the Woodstock Police.

“I did it before I was in this position, I volunteered, because it was so rewarding. People are so grateful.”

The community always steps up to flood police stations in Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg with donations of gently used prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry. City Wide Cleaners even drycleans the dresses so they’re fresh and clean for their new owners.

VanLeeuwen said that the past two years, she’s found two enormous bins of brand new jewelry dropped off at the station. That meant that each of the girls who came to the event last year went home with a full set – necklace, bracelet, earrings.

“We basically set up a mall at the Seniors Centre in Ingersoll and they come in and shop,” VanLeeuwen said. Last year there were about 80 girls who were able to use the program.

“We usually have about 1,000 dresses, lots brand new from companies that donate them,” she said. “It’s awesome, because prom and grad are very expensive – or can be, with all the extras.”

It’s a full circle moment for VanLeeuwen, too, when she’s able to send a young lady home with a beautiful outfit. She remembers borrowing a prom dress that didn’t quite fit because her family couldn’t afford a new one.

Many local groups chip in to make the All Dressed Up event an extra-special day for these young women.

Shoppers receive coupons to have their hair done by students at Fanshawe Woodstock.

Allanti Beauty Institute gives free manicures.

Students from Fanshawe College in London are on site to do alterations.

“There’s always a story, something really interesting that happens,” VanLeeuwen said.

“I remember we had a young lady that had a physical disability, her arm and shoulder were affected. Fanshawe students basically remade the dress to work for her. This girl was kind of defeated and walked away on cloud nine.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Woodstock Police Station or the Oxford OPP detachments in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg. If you know someone who might need this program, contact Const. Stacey Culbert at Stacey.Culbert@opp.ca.