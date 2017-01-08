Minor hydro savings possible

Look closely, Brantford Power customers, for changes in your next electricity bills that might hand minor savings.

If you find them, they will be due to alterations in rates and other charges recently approved by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), says Brantford Power Inc. The changes took effect for all of the utility's users on Jan. 1.

While power users may brace for anticipated painful hikes in their bills, Brantford Power Inc. insists that won't be the case.

The impact on a monthly bill will vary for each customer, based on individual usage, the utility says in a news release.

Look for the saving in the delivery section of the bill.

Brantford Power says a typical residential customer who uses 750 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see that part of the bill decrease on average by $1.27 or 0.95 per cent per month.

That does not affect other delivery charges that inflate monthly bills.

Meanwhile, general services customers, such as small businesses, with a peak demand of less than 50 kilowatts and consuming 2,000 kilowatt hours per month, will see their average monthly bill increase by $1.55 per month, or 0.47 per cent.

"We worked diligently through the regulatory process with the board - including months of public consultation, reporting and third-party review - to reach this outcome," said Paul Kwasnik, president and CEO of Brantford Power Inc.

"This rate adjustment has been implemented to recover the ongoing costs of providing safe, high-quality and reliable services to the community of Brantford , and to renew assets and modernize our system for the future.

"It ensures a sustainable distribution system for our community while also managing the impact on our customers."

The OEB regulates electricity distribution rates in the province on behalf of consumers. It scrutinized Brantford Power's application before making decisions.

The rates cover the costs of designing, building and maintaining overhead and underground lines, poles, stations and local transformers, responding to request for day-to-day services, and providing emergency response to such occurrences as local power outages, situations. They are part of the Delivery line on a customer's bill.

Brantford Power's distribution rates account for 19 per cent of the typical residential customer's bill.

The board has set definitions of typical residential and small business customers that include assumptions about their Time-of-Use habits, Susan Tulloch, vice-president of customer service and conservation for Brantford Power, said in an e-mail.

"Because not all customers fit into these typical consumptive patterns, the impact of Brantford Power's rate adjustment on an individual bill will vary for every customer," she said.

Tulloch also noted other factors affecting a customer's bill could include total monthly consumption, whether or not the customer is purchasing electricity from a retailer, and on-bill support received through provincial and local social assistance programs.

All residential and small business customers will see the automatic eight-per-cent rebate on their bills, which is equal to the provincial portion of the HST. Altlhough local power distribution companies were given until July 1 to implement the change, Brantford Power customers will see the rebate added to their first bills reflecting January usage.

Tulloch also invited all residential and small business customers to use the online bill calculator to estimate the impact of Brantford Power's rate adjustment on their total monthly bill. It's on the OEB's website at http://www.ontarioenergyboard.ca/OEB/Consumers/ Your+Utility+-+Bill+Calculator.

