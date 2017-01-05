Wednesday night collision injured three and spread debris over westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Woodstock
OPP cruiser (Postmedia Network file photo)
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Foldens Line and Sweaburg Road remain closed after a collision Wednesday night involving a total of eight vehicles.
A tractor trailer travelling westbound collided with another vehicle and hit the centre median at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday. Debris from the crash flew into the eastbound lanes, where six vehicles then struck those pieces.
Three drivers were taken to hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hwy. 401 was closed in both directions overnight so police and crews could clear the scene of debris.
Two westbound lanes re-opened around 4 a.m. on Thursday – the centre lane remains closed – and all three eastbound lanes are still closed. An emergency detour route is in place.
Anyone with information about the collision should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.