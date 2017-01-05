Kids who love singing will have a place to go next Monday.

The Ingersoll Choral Society (ICS) will be offering a youth choir for the third year in a row, with rehearsals starting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Youth between the ages of 8 and 16 will be able to come out and learn about the ins-and-outs of singing from music director Holly Langohr. There are eight rehearsals leading up to a concert in March, and then there will be five more rehearsals after that before a second concert in May.

Jan Vicars, board and choir member of the ICS, said Langohr doesn’t just lead the youth choir, she also teaches them how to sing properly.

“It’s a great learning experience for kids that love to sing,” Vicars said.

Last year the youth choir had around 20 kids, Vicars said they’ve had a lot of inquiries from people who’s children are interested in the choir.

“We advertise that it’s three sessions,” Vicars said. “It’s $25 if you just want to do one session, or if you’re going to do all three we charge $60 for all three. If you’re only doing one or two, it’s $25 per session.”

Kids can participate in one or all of the sessions and still participate in the concert in March.

Vicars said this is a great group for kids who like to sing.

“For kids who like to sing, they’re getting some real voice lessons,” She said. “They have a lot of fun and they learn to work together as a youth choir. Then when they do sing with the adult choir that’s kind of a learning experience too.

“Just being on stage and performing is something that some of them have never done before,” Vicars added. “I’ve heard that there’s not a lot of music appreciation taught in schools anymore, so for kids who are music inclined and like to sing this is an opportunity to do that.”

Vicars also added that this year the Thamesford Lions Club and the Ingersoll Kiwanas Club are helping sponsor the ICS to help with expenses.

Rehearsals for the youth choir start on Jan. 9 at the Ingersoll Creative Arts Centre at 125 Centennial Lane, Ingersoll.

