The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is telling people to stay away from the waterways at the Pittock Conservation Area because of high waters.

The conservation authority expects there to be a brief warm spell and rain that will cause a minor runoff into watershed streams, rivers and ditches.

Eleanor Heagy, UTRCA communications specialist, said the streams and the rivers will be a little bit elevated starting Tuesday night.

“It will peak (Tuesday night) and we expect them to remain elevated until the weekend,” Heagy said. “We’re not expecting any overland flooding. It’s not going to come out of the banks unless the forecast really changes.”

The concern, Heagy said, is that children are still off from school and people are out walking in the parks.

“We want to make sure that everyone’s aware that there are some hazards out there,” she said. “The rivers are going to be running a little high and it’s very cold, slippery and ice is not going to be very thick right now. We really want to get the message out for everyone to stay away from the waterways.”

Heagy said that towards the end of the week the rivers should be getting back closer to typical winter levels.

The Upper Thames region received two to 10 millimeters across the watershed since Monday evening, with higher amounts measured north of Highway 7.

At the time of print, an additional 10 millimeters is forecasted for the rest of Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach six degrees Celsius before dropping to below zero overnight and remaining below freezing for the next several days.

Mark Shifflett, UTRCA senior water resources engineer, said in a release Tuesday that the area in the north part of the watershed that have more snowpack shouldn’t have much runoff.

“We expect stream flows to be similar to or less than the flows we saw last week after the rain on Boxing Day,” Shifflett said.

