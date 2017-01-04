Stay back. Don't pass.

Snow plow safety is the main message the Oxford County Injury Prevention Team is pushing with its winter driving campaign.

“We're encouraging everybody to slow down when they see snow,” said Kelly Vanderhoeven, an Oxford County Public Health nurse and member of the injury prevention team, which includes representation from local police, fire, EMS agencies and the Red Cross. “Just be patient when you're out there driving in the winter.”

The team spread its message with Touch a Plow events in Ingersoll, Woodstock and Tillsonburg last week, held in conjunction with public skating events.

Vanderhoeven said the turnout to the events was “fantastic.”

“For us in public health, we're thrilled that (people) are out doing a winter activity and we can promote safety at the same time.”

During the information sessions, the public was able to get an up close look at a snow plow and learn about the hazards.

“This year we thought if we focus on the plows it's going to make a difference,” said Sean Wraight a regional marketing planner with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, which provided funding for the Touch a Plow events.

Wraight said the decision was made to focus on snow plow safety after there were a number of incidents between passenger vehicles and snow plows, including one in Huron County that resulted in death of a young person.

“That's why it's important to get that message out,” he said. “We want plows to do their job and not have people pass them.”

Besides not passing plows, following them too closely is also a safety hazard because of the tremendous blind spot behind the vehicles, Wraight said.

“If you can't see their mirrors they can't see you, you're too close. Let them do their thing, stay away from them, they're dangerous.”

Tyler Henhawke, an Ingersoll Public Works employee who has been operating snow plows for the town since 2012, said he has never been involved in a collision with another vehicle, but there have been times when it has been close.

“Ingersoll Street, that's the worst,” he said. “They're always right on our back end.”

He recalled a recent incident where a snowmobile went through the intersection at Bell Street and he had to slam on the brakes.

“These (plows) would tear a person in half,” he said, noting that besides the weight of the trucks and plows, the vehicles are also hauling up to eight tonnes of sand and salt.

“There a lot more to be aware of,” Henhawke said. “We've got to keep our eyes on the road, on the people, on the material and on the snow.”

He also cautioned about children playing in snow banks.

Henhawke said residents sometimes get upset when plows go by and fill in the bottom of their driveways, but he pointed out the same thing happens to snow plow operators.

“We plow ourselves in, too,” he said. “It's got to go somewhere. It would help if people didn't throw shovels and fingers at us.”